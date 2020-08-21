STEVE DeSHAZO: Cancer reminds us to keep sports in perspective

Rivera was already tasked with resurrecting a franchise that has been a dysfunctional mess on and off the field for more than two decades. That was a big enough challenge without concerns for his personal well-being, which needs to become his top priority.

But cancer could scuttle his plans in the same way Rivera hopes prize rookie pass-rusher Chase Young disrupts opposing offenses.

Rivera told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his doctors believe he can continue to coach (assuming the season isn’t tackled by COVID-19), depending on the severity of his cancer and the treatment. Squamous cell carcinoma covers a wide variety of conditions and risks. We don’t know how serious Rivera’s case is, and he’s entitled to his privacy.

Football coaches are notorious workaholics, but Rivera won’t be doing himself or his team any favors if he neglects his own health. His defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio, has been an NFL head coach and can take over if needed, or at the very least help out with some of Rivera’s administrative duties.

Rivera’s announcement also underscores the need to proceed cautiously as sports desperately try to resume their seasons.