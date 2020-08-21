STEVE DeSHAZO: Cancer reminds us to keep sports in perspective

With good reason, COVID-19 has become a national obsession. It invades every thought and discussion, including those on the relevance and priority of sports.
If we forgot that the novel coronavirus isn’t the only danger out there, though, we were reminded of the error
of that thinking on Thursday.
Ron Rivera, the new head coach of the Washington Football Team, revealed in an interview with ESPN that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. Just a few hours earlier, Baltimore Orioles hall of famer Cal Ripken Jr. had announced that he was “fully recovered” from prostate cancer surgery in March.
That’s a lot to process in one day. And it should remind us of what’s really important.
This isn’t some armchair opinion. It comes from someone who had the same procedure that Ripken underwent just a month after he did—and who has happily gotten similar encouraging results.
Like the Iron Man, I was fortunate to be diagnosed early and to have my prostate removed with no apparent spread of the cancer. Both our conditions will require monitoring, but my recovery, like Ripken’s, has been encouraging, with relatively minimal disruption beyond what everyone has had to endure in this strangest of years.
We can only hope for similar good fortune for Rivera, who consulted his doctors after discovering a lump on his neck earlier this month received his cancer diagnosis.
Rivera was already tasked with resurrecting a franchise that has been a dysfunctional mess on and off the field for more than two decades. That was a big enough challenge without concerns for his personal well-being, which needs to become his top priority.
But cancer could scuttle his plans in the same way Rivera hopes prize rookie pass-rusher Chase Young disrupts opposing offenses.
Rivera told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his doctors believe he can continue to coach (assuming the season isn’t tackled by COVID-19), depending on the severity of his cancer and the treatment. Squamous cell carcinoma covers a wide variety of conditions and risks. We don’t know how serious Rivera’s case is, and he’s entitled to his privacy.
Football coaches are notorious workaholics, but Rivera won’t be doing himself or his team any favors if he neglects his own health. His defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio, has been an NFL head coach and can take over if needed, or at the very least help out with some of Rivera’s administrative duties.
Rivera’s announcement also underscores the need to proceed cautiously as sports desperately try to resume their seasons.
Cancer isn’t contagious, but COVID-19 certainly is. Several college conferences who hope to contest seasons this fall are seeing coronavirus spikes on campuses as classes resume, jeopardizing their hopes to play. While the financial incentives to do so are significant, so is the potential for worsening the problem on the field or in the stands.
NFL teams have state-of-the-art testing capabilities, but they haven’t been immune to outbreaks, either. When they begin to travel for games, they will be subject to the same risks that have plagued baseball’s abbreviated season.
(Speaking of baseball, say a prayer—if you’re so inclined—for the Orioles. Ripken’s optimistic announcement came months after their most accomplished player, Trey Mancini, decided to skip the season while he recovers from a colon cancer diagnosis at age 27. He’s currently undergoing chemotherapy.)
Professional and big-time college sports generate billions of dollars of revenue and keep millions employed. They’re important for commerce, community and as a diversion in difficult times like these. The NBA, NHL and WNBA should be commended for their apparently safe setups inside their respective “bubbles.”
But the realities of this world continue to intrude. That’s why we should appreciate sports and do our best to keep them safe—and in proper perspective.
