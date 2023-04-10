Capital One Arena and the streets of Chinatown will be a bit quieter than usual this spring. For the first time in nearly two decades, both the Washington Capitals and Wizards missed the playoffs.

That’s hardly breaking news in the case of the Wizards, who have qualified just once in the past five years (in 2021), haven’t won a postseason series since 2017 and last reached the conference finals back in 1979, when they were still known as the Bullets and current coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s dad was dominating the backboards.

For the Capitals, though, this season marks an even bigger step backwards for a franchise that had suffered four straight first-round losses since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. At least they gave themselves a shot, though; the Capitals had qualified in 14 of the previous 15 seasons, barely missing out only in 2013-14.

But as their respective off-seasons begin, both of Ted Leonsis’ franchises face serious tipping points. The Capitals are growing long in the tooth, while the Wizards face the potential departure of two of their three best players via free agency.

Let’s start on the ice, where Alexander Ovechkin’s graying beard is just the most obvious sign of an aging team whose championship window may have already closed.

Ovechkin signed a five-year contract extension in 2021 with the clear objective of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record (894) in a Washington uniform. After netting 42 this season, he has three years left to get the 73 he needs to surpass the Great One.

He may achieve that, but he’s 38. Linemate T.J. Oshie is 37. Nicklas Backstrom, who played sparingly this season after back surgery, is 36. Standout defenseman John Carlson is 34; goalie Darcy Kuemper is 33, and winger Evgeny Kuznetsov is 31.

Each carries a 2023-24 cap hit of at least $5 million, according to Spotrac. None of the skaters finished the season with a positive plus-minus rating, meaning opponents outscored the Capitals when any of them were on the ice.

Injuries certainly hurt Washington’s cause. Backstrom and Carlson (who took a puck to the face on Dec. 23) each missed more than half the season, and Oshie sat out 24 games, largely due to back issues. Winger Tom Wilson was limited to 30 games by a lower-body injury. Ovechkin also missed several games while attending his father’s funeral in Russia.

Still, does anyone really believe these veterans will get healthier as they get older? And given the regression since that memorable 2018 June night in Las Vegas, it seems unlikely that this team, as constituted, can seriously contend again.

General manager Brian MacLellan gambled that his veterans had at least one more run left in them. An unfortunate byproduct is that the Capitals haven’t developed many young players.

Center Dylan Strome and left wing Sonny Milano, both 26, are rare exceptions. Strome finished second on the team in goals (21), assists (40) and points (61) and is under contract for four more years. Milano had 11 goals and 21 assists and is under team control for two more years.

Along with 23-year-old defenseman Rasmus Sandin (acquired from Toronto in a shrewd trade-deadline selloff), they form the nucleus of the Capitals’ expected rebuild. MacLellan needs to expedite that during the off-season, which could mean saying bittersweet goodbyes to familiar faces like Oshie, Backstrom and Kuznetsov.

At least MacLellan may have a say in his team’s decisions. His counterpart with the Wizards, Tommy Sheppard, may be at the mercy of impending free agents Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.

They joined Bradley Beal in averaging more than 20 points per game this season, but the Wizards went 16-19 in the rare occasions when all took the floor together. Kuzma called it “kind of embarrassing” in a weekend interview with the Washington Post.

Porzingis has a $36 million player option for next season and has expressed interest in staying after averaging a career-high 23.2 points, but he’ll get offers from teams that are better situated for success.

And because they’re paying Beal $43 million annually, the Wizards will have a hard time matching offers for Kuzma, who made a relatively modest $13 million while averaging 21.2 points and making fashion headlines this season.

Aside from Corey Kispert, whose late-season shooting surge was encouraging, the Wizards haven’t drafted well lately. Their 2022 first-round pick, Johnny Davis, played just 28 games for a squad that missed the playoffs. Unless they miraculously hit the lottery jackpot and win the right to draft French 7-foot wunderkind Victor Wembanyama, immediate help seems unlikely.

No one could blame Kuzma and/or Porzingis from seeking figuratively greener pastures. If they do, Beal may be the only remaining piece of Sheppard’s latest “Big Three.”

And if so, the Wizards’ playoff drought could get longer.