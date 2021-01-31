STEVE DeSHAZO: Catching up on hot topics on a snowy Monday

Ironically, pre-injury Smith would be the ideal quarterback for Washington, even at age 37. He was mobile and rarely committed turnovers. Now, despite his near-miraculous return in 2020, he can’t be counted on to stay healthy, is nearly statuesque and threw more interceptions (eight) than touchdown passes (six) in 2020. No one would blame him for taking his comeback player of the year award and retiring.

Washington’s best option might be Sam Darnold if, as expected, the New York Jets take his successor with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft. Darnold has struggled mightily in two seasons, but he’s hardly the dysfunctional Jets’ only problem. And he’s still just 23.

Because the Jets have signaled that he’s available. Darnold could come for a bargain price of a second-round pick. Surround him with a strong young defense and good coaching and he could experience a career renaissance like the one Ryan Tannehill has enjoyed in Tennessee.

Shifting to college basketball, Tony Bennett has an NCAA and three national coach of the year awards, but he was thoroughly outcoached by Virginia Tech’s Mike Young in the Hokies’ impressive 65–51 victory Saturday.