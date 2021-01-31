STEVE DeSHAZO: Catching up on hot topics on a snowy Monday

ASNOWY
MONDAY seems like a good time
to catch up on a few
recent hot topics.
Saturday night’s stunning swap of Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff and a slew of draft picks shows the Los Angeles Rams are all-in on winning a title soon, and that the Detroit Lions are in full rebuilding mode. But it also comes as disappointing news for the Washington Football Team.
Washington needs a new quarterback from outside its current roster and reportedly made a strong offer for Stafford, who seemed like a good (and affordable) fit for a team hoping to extend its upward trajectory. Now, Ron Rivera’s team has to move on to Plan B, whatever that is.
It’s debatable whether the Houston Texans will grant star quarterback Deshaun Watson’s request for a trade. Even if they did, he wouldn’t come nearly as cheaply as Stafford, and the competition would be fierce. (All that said, Rivera should consider making an offer that doesn’t include Chase Young if he’s available.)
The division rival Philadelphia Eagles may unload Carson Wentz, but his contract, struggles and injury history are all caution signs—especially with Alex Smith due a reported $10.8 million salary cap hit if he’s released. And just ask Donovan McNabb about moving from Philly to D.C.
Ironically, pre-injury Smith would be the ideal quarterback for Washington, even at age 37. He was mobile and rarely committed turnovers. Now, despite his near-miraculous return in 2020, he can’t be counted on to stay healthy, is nearly statuesque and threw more interceptions (eight) than touchdown passes (six) in 2020. No one would blame him for taking his comeback player of the year award and retiring.
Washington’s best option might be Sam Darnold if, as expected, the New York Jets take his successor with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft. Darnold has struggled mightily in two seasons, but he’s hardly the dysfunctional Jets’ only problem. And he’s still just 23.
Because the Jets have signaled that he’s available. Darnold could come for a bargain price of a second-round pick. Surround him with a strong young defense and good coaching and he could experience a career renaissance like the one Ryan Tannehill has enjoyed in Tennessee.
Shifting to college basketball, Tony Bennett has an NCAA and three national coach of the year awards, but he was thoroughly outcoached by Virginia Tech’s Mike Young in the Hokies’ impressive 65–51 victory Saturday.
Despite disadvantages in size and depth, Young found a player (Keve Alumna) that the Cavaliers couldn’t guard, isolated him against the bigger, slower Jay Huff, then spread the floor with 3-point shooters so that Virginia’s famed pack line defense couldn’t help.
The result? Aluma scored 29 points and the Hokies dominated the second half to snap Virginia’s 15-game Atlantic Coast Conference win streak, dating back to last season.
Virginia (11–3, 7–1 ACC) remains flawed but should be fine. The Cavaliers have famously rebounded from decisive losses in Bennett’s 12 seasons.
But barring something unforeseen, the Hokies (13–3, 7–2) have all but clinched an NCAA tournament berth, and Young is now the clear front-runner for ACC coach of the year.
He’s 2–0 since suspending his No. 2 scorer, Tyrece Radford, following his arrest on DUI and weapons charges last weekend. Good coaches don’t make excuses; they adjust. And the Hokies certainly have a good one.
Speaking of winning short-handed, the Washington Capitals are 6–0–3 through nine games despite missing several of their key players.
Alex Ovechkin returned from COVID-19 quarantine Saturday night and scored the winning goal against Boston. He and defenseman Dmitry Orlov spent 10 days in isolation after defying NHL protocols by spending time in a Pittsburgh hotel room with teammates Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov, who remain ineligible. Rookie goalie Vitek Vanecek has been a revelation in replacing Samsonov, and the Capitals have yet to lose in regulation.
They have enjoyed similar hot streaks in previous seasons, only to fade in the playoffs. But to stay in first place in their division without several stars (especially Ovechkin) bodes well for the future in an unpredictable season.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443