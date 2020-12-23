STEVE DeSHAZO: Cavaliers are getting the band back together

It’s worth noting that none of Virginia’s returning graybeards were locks to get even an invitation to NFL camps next summer. The Cavaliers’ most prominent senior, linebacker Charles Snowden, earlier announced that he’s preparing to become a likely draft pick and rehabbing the broken ankle that cut short his final season. Other key seniors—linebacker Zane Zandier, receiver Terrell Jana, tight end Tony Poljan and offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer—also apparently declined to stay.

And three of Virginia’s returnees (Courtland High School graduate Nick Grant, Da’Vante Cross and Joey Blount) started in a secondary that ranked last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in pass defense. Experience and continuity should make them better, but it’s fair to ask how high their upside may be. And with former Louisville cornerback Anthony Johnson announcing this week he plans to transfer to Virginia, someone is likely to lose playing time.

Offensive linemen Ryan Nelson and Chris Glaser announced they will return, which means fourth-fifths of Virginia’s starting blockers could be back. That’s good news for sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who developed as the 2020 season progressed. Receiver Ra’Shaun Henry’s return should help mitigate the graduations of Jana and Poljan, two of Armstrong’s favorite targets in 2020.