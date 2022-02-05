STEVE DESHAZO: Cavaliers pick a good time to play their best game of the season

CHARLOTTESVILLE—February is traditionally the time of year when Tony Bennett begins fine-tuning his Virginia basketball team for the NCAA tournament.
An eighth straight appearance (excluding the aborted 2020 event) is anything but a given, thanks to a major roster turnover, several discouraging losses and inconsistency on both ends of the court.
Still, the door is ajar, and the Cavaliers have opportunities to redeem themselves in the season’s final month. And they picked the right time to play their most complete game yet.
Saturday’s not-that-close 70–56 victory over a Miami team that held the Atlantic Coast Conference lead for most of January offered a glimpse of what the Cavaliers (14–9, 8–5) can be, but haven’t been, in a tumultuous season.
“I’m not naive enough to think, ‘We’ve got it,’ “ Bennett said after Virginia shot 60 percent and held the Hurricanes (16–7, 8–4) without a free throw attempt. “You can never assume anything. But [the players] are working, they’re committed. I didn’t sense any issues, even when we were struggling.”
Those missteps came because Bennett had to replace his top four scorers from last season, with his two new most influential offensive players arriving through the NCAA’s omnipresent transfer portal.
Jayden Gardner, a generously listed 6-foot-6 power forward, averaged nearly 20 points per game for the past two years at East Carolina. He’s finding it a bit tougher to get his shot off against the ACC’s taller, more athletic frontcourt players.
And Armaan Franklin, who shot 42 percent from 3-point range at Indiana last season, went 0 for 16 from long range in a four-game stretch that straddled New Year’s Day and entered Saturday’s action making just 26 percent from long distance.
Like his team, Franklin picked a good day to break out, scoring 22 points, including 10 in a decisive six-minute stretch between first-half media timeouts. He and incumbent guards Reese Beekman and Kihei Clark combined for 42 points and 17 assists.
“We spend a lot of time together, on and off the court,” Franklin said. “Our chemistry and confidence in each other continues to grow, game after game, and it’s showing on the court.”
That’s what Bennett was hoping for after his team stunningly lost its opener to Navy, fell at James Madison and suffered double-digit setbacks against Houston, Clemson, North Carolina and N.C. State. His approach and his well-publicized “pillars” have succeeded in the past, and although he knew it would take time, he had faith that they would again.
“I think we’re slowly improving,” he said. “Sometimes in the process, you take a step back. But the more games the guys play together, the better we’re getting. You’re always chasing something: chasing quality, chasing improvement.
“The guys have settled in. They know what it takes in terms of intensity and soundness.”
Part of that has been tightening his rotation to seven players, with guard Kody Stattmann getting the seventh and shortest straw.
He’s also relying more heavily on Beekman, who’s becoming the clear team MVP despite averaging just 8.0 points per game. He collected 10 assists Saturday—his second double-digit game in the past four outings—and helped blanket Miami’s dangerous backcourt.
With an NCAA NET ranking of 95 and no other real showcase wins before Saturday, the Cavaliers will need a lot more performances like Saturday in the month ahead to even be considered for the NCAA field. They’ll get plenty of opportunities to prove themselves, with two games against Duke (including Monday’s visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium), road rematches with Miami and Virginia and a home game against Florida State.
None of those will be easy, but at least the Cavaliers believe they’re peaking at the right time.
Their tenuous NCAA hopes are “in the back of our minds,” Beekman said. “It gives us a little motivation. We came out a little more feisty. If we stay the course and play like we did today we’ll be good.”
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443