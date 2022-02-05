STEVE DESHAZO: Cavaliers pick a good time to play their best game of the season

“I think we’re slowly improving,” he said. “Sometimes in the process, you take a step back. But the more games the guys play together, the better we’re getting. You’re always chasing something: chasing quality, chasing improvement.

“The guys have settled in. They know what it takes in terms of intensity and soundness.”

Part of that has been tightening his rotation to seven players, with guard Kody Stattmann getting the seventh and shortest straw.

He’s also relying more heavily on Beekman, who’s becoming the clear team MVP despite averaging just 8.0 points per game. He collected 10 assists Saturday—his second double-digit game in the past four outings—and helped blanket Miami’s dangerous backcourt.

With an NCAA NET ranking of 95 and no other real showcase wins before Saturday, the Cavaliers will need a lot more performances like Saturday in the month ahead to even be considered for the NCAA field. They’ll get plenty of opportunities to prove themselves, with two games against Duke (including Monday’s visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium), road rematches with Miami and Virginia and a home game against Florida State.