STEVE DeSHAZO: Cavaliers survive their first real ACC test, with more to come

In fact, the first 30 minutes of Saturday’s game had to bring back painful memories of a historic 2018 first-round NCAA upset loss to UMBC: a smaller, quicker team spreading the court, getting into the lane and burying 3-pointers.

“They’re the quickest team we’ve played from [positions] 1–5,” Bennett said.

It wasn’t until the final 10 minutes that the Cavaliers buckled down. Yes, Hauser (20 points) and Huff (18) hit some huge shots. But Virginia wouldn’t be the only team unbeaten in ACC play if it hadn’t looked more like Bennett’s premium defensive teams—at least temporarily.

“A big part of it was picking up our defensive intensity in the second half,” Hauser said. “In the first half, they got whatever they wanted. In the second half, we had to make ‘em earn it.”

Huff finished with five blocked shots, including a key snuff of Moses Wright’s attempt to tie the score in the final minute. Jose Alvarado, who led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points, went scoreless in the final 10 minutes, thanks largely to some serious on-ball defense by Kihei Clark. After scoring 15 points in the first half, Georgia Tech’s Jordan Usher had just four in the final 20 minutes.