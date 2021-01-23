STEVE DeSHAZO: Cavaliers survive their first real ACC test, with more to come

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Given their druthers, every coach would prefer to win every game by 20 points. And as fun as Virginia’s romp through through its early-season Atlantic Coast Conference schedule had to be for Tony Bennett, it didn’t really provide any profound insights.
Saturday night’s 64–62 survival against Georgia Tech spoke volumes about the 2020–21 Cavaliers, who had to use every bit of grit and experience to remain unbeaten in ACC play, knowing full well that tougher tests lie ahead.
“I’ve been in a million two-point games with five minutes left. It’s pretty frickin’ ridiculous,” senior center Jay Huff said after the 13th-ranked Cavaliers (10–2, 6–0 ACC) rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit. “We’ll learn from it. ... I think we’re composed. I don’t think we’re panicky. I think intense is the right word.”
A coronavirus pause, followed by a blowout loss to top-ranked Gonzaga on the day after Christmas, cast some serious doubt on whether this Virginia team is worthy of the program’s high standards.
Transfers Sam Hauser and Jay Murphy III provide the offense that made the 2019 national champions so good. But this team’s pack line defense hasn’t reminded anyone (especially Bennett) of the recent editions that routinely allowed the fewest points in Division I.
In fact, the first 30 minutes of Saturday’s game had to bring back painful memories of a historic 2018 first-round NCAA upset loss to UMBC: a smaller, quicker team spreading the court, getting into the lane and burying 3-pointers.
“They’re the quickest team we’ve played from [positions] 1–5,” Bennett said.
It wasn’t until the final 10 minutes that the Cavaliers buckled down. Yes, Hauser (20 points) and Huff (18) hit some huge shots. But Virginia wouldn’t be the only team unbeaten in ACC play if it hadn’t looked more like Bennett’s premium defensive teams—at least temporarily.
“A big part of it was picking up our defensive intensity in the second half,” Hauser said. “In the first half, they got whatever they wanted. In the second half, we had to make ‘em earn it.”
Huff finished with five blocked shots, including a key snuff of Moses Wright’s attempt to tie the score in the final minute. Jose Alvarado, who led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points, went scoreless in the final 10 minutes, thanks largely to some serious on-ball defense by Kihei Clark. After scoring 15 points in the first half, Georgia Tech’s Jordan Usher had just four in the final 20 minutes.
And freshman Reese Beekman forced Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe into an off-balance, contested 3-point attempt at the buzzer that barely caught the rim.
Much has been made of Virginia’s recent offensive efficiency; the Cavaliers lead the ACC in shooting from the field (50.5 percent) and rank second from the 3-point line (38.9 percent). They scored 80 points in back-to-back ACC wins over Notre Dame and Clemson for the first time since 2006–07.
But don’t put too much stock in that. The four league opponents (Wake Forest, Boston College, Clemson and Notre Dame twice) have a combined 6–20 conference record, and Clemson was coming off a COVID-19 pause.
No, Virginia’s fate in what certainly looks like a down season in the ACC will hinge on a familiar recipe: stingy defense (at least when it matters) and opportunistic offense.
The Cavaliers’ next eight scheduled opponents are, in order, Syracuse (Monday), Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Louisville, a rematch with Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Florida State and Duke. A lackluster first half like Saturday night’s could be costly in any of those games.
Said Hauser: “You’ve got to flip the switch and turn it on.”
On Saturday, the Cavaliers did just enough, just in time.
