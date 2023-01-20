STEVE DeSHAZO: Change at the top would be good for Commanders, maybe less so for Nats

Change, we are often told, is life’s only constant. And, as the packaging of certain medications warns, your results may vary.

Ownership transition seems imminent for Washington’s two most prominent professional sports franchise. And while a new face would be welcome to everyone left who cares about the Commanders, Nationals fans are a bit more apprehensive.

In an era of arguably unprecedented partisanship, it seems there’s only one thing everyone in D.C. can agree on: the sooner Daniel Snyder sells the Commanders, the better.

It’s pointless and exhausting to rehash the litany of damage Snyder has done in 23 years of ownership to the once-proud franchise that he grew up adoring. So let’s just say that the rebuilding and healing can’t begin until he divests himself of ownership and lets someone competent take over.

Snyder will walk away with a record sales price somewhere north of $6 million — or perhaps more, especially if Jeff Bezos decides to enter a bidding war. Snyder may not escape from a flurry of lawsuits, investigations and criminal charges, but we’ll leave all of that up to federal, state and local authorities.

Many experts predict a resolution by the NFL owners’ meetings March 26–29 in Phoenix. That would give the Commanders’ front office assurance of who’ll be signing the checks during a pivotal offseason in which the team will once again try to address its gaping quarterback problem, through free agency or the draft.

It will ramp up the pressure on Ron Rivera, who kept his job after a third straight non-winning season largely because of the ownership uncertainty but likely will have to produce a playoff bid in 2023 to earn a fifth season in charge.

Most importantly, having someone other than Snyder in charge will make it far more likely that the team will be able to build its new stadium where it wants. The old RFK property comes back into play after D.C. and federal officials essentially snubbed Snyder.

The Commanders currently train in Virginia (Ashburn), play in Maryland (Landover) and call Washington home. That’s unwieldy and unproductive. The team should play in D.C. and base its headquarters nearby. That should be the new ownership’s top priorities on what will be the happiest day for the franchise in three decades.

The Nationals’ future seems murkier, especially after a recent Washington Post report that the Lerner family isn’t likely to sell more than a minority share of the franchise before the 2023 season begins. That’s bad news for a fan base that has endured three straight dreadful seasons since the joy of the 2019 World Series triumph, with a long rebuilding process ahead.

Already a distant fifth in the National League East, the Nationals have acted like a small-market team this offseason while their division rivals have spent freely.

The reigning division champion Mets broke the bank to add Justin Verlander, re-signed Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo — and would have signed Carlos Correa had he not failed a physical. Trea Turner raked in $300 million to reunite with former Nat Bryce Harper in Philadelphia, which also gave former Met Taijaun Walker $72 million.

The Braves lost shortstop Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, one year after Freddie Freeman left for L.A., but have retained most of the rest of the core of their 2021 World Series title team. And the Marlins have continued their measured progress.

The Nationals’ biggest outlay so far has been a two-year, $13 million contract for well-traveled reliever Trevor Williams. They’ve also committed $5 million to third baseman Jaimer Canderio and $2 million to outfielder Dominic Smith.

Oh, they did sign a Soto — Elian, Juan’s younger brother who has huge shoes to fill. He’s likely to make a stop in Fredericksburg someday, and joins a rejuvenated farm system that someday may reap big-league rewards, but who knows? Unless Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin magically regain their 2019 form, brace yourself for a fourth straight season in the cellar.

It’s understandable that the Lerners don’t want to spend lavishly if they intend to sell. And no marquee free agent’s representative would return a call from Mike Rizzo, knowing the state of the franchise — and the fact that the Lerners love to defer payments for years after the end of the contracts they do approve.

If and until new ownership arrives, no one knows how secure Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez’s jobs are. The Nationals’ rebuild — clearly not the “reboot” Rizzo once called it — will take years.

It has to be hard for loyal Washington fans to watch the neighboring Orioles’ huge improvement and rosy future, and to know the Nats are at least four years behind them. Even more galling is the fact that the O’s may soon pay their young stars with MASN cable revenue that the Lerners claim they should receive.

As with the Commanders, the sooner the Nationals’ ownership changes, the better. Many D.C. football fans showed remarkable patience. Their baseball brethren may be in for a similar wait.