STEVE DeSHAZO: Chiefs, 49ers seem headed for a Super showdown

Unless you're the 1972 Miami Dolphins or the 1985 Chicago Bears, there's rarely an easy path to the Super Bowl. With rare exceptions, a combination of talent and good fortune is required to reach the NFL's ultimate stage.

Sunday's conference championship games feature the league's four most deserving teams. (Not necessarily the four best squads; the Buffalo Bills are still kicking themselves for their recurring inability to solve the Cincinnati Bengals in January.)

That should provide plenty of entertainment and intrigue, when the Bengals visit Kansas City for a second straight year and Philadelphia entertains San Francisco. Three of the past four NFC title tilts have been decided by five points or fewer, while three of the last five in the AFC have featured a margin of no more than six.

Assuming Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain doesn't require amputation, the day will feature four talented young quarterbacks and three relatively youthful, innovative head coaches. (No one this side of Bill Belichick considers Andy Reid young, but he is creative.)

Amazingly, neither Reid nor Mahomes has been able to outduel Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor. They've beaten the Chiefs three straight times, including a stunning rally for a 27–24 victory in last year's AFC title game.

Can they do it again? Absolutely. Will they? Well ...

Burrow has that rare combination of arm strength and confidence reminiscent of Joe Namath, Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers. At 26, he's won a college national championship, played in a Super Bowl and overcome a nasty ACL injury. There's not much that intimidates him.

He'll face another massive challenge on Sunday, though, against a Chiefs defense that ranked second in the NFL with 55 regular-season sacks. And he'll be playing behind a makeshift offensive line that has seen three starters go down with injuries.

Only three teams rushed for fewer yards than Cincinnati during the regular season, and only two averaged fewer yards per carry than their 3.8. They managed just 51 yards on the ground in a first-round win over Baltimore, although Joe Mixon did gain 105 yards last week against Buffalo.

Mixon will need to keep the Chiefs honest, or they'll tee off on Burrow. He and Ja'Marr Chase have been connecting in big games since their days at LSU, and they're always dangerous.

Still, the Chiefs have Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who also live for big games and have chips on their shoulders after three straight losses to the Bengals. Unless Mahomes is completely immobile, look for him to exact a big of revenge and get back to the Super Bowl with a 26–23 win.

That could set up a Kelce-vs.-Kelce matchup in Arizona on Feb. 12, since Jason Kelce is the Eagles' Pro Bowl center. And Philadelphia will have a raucous home-field edge for the NFC final against the 49ers and Mr. Irrelevant, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

But no one's hotter than San Francisco, which has won 12 straight (including two playoff victories). Purdy has scarcely looked like a wide-eyed rookie, throwing three touchdown passes without an interception in two playoff wins after posting a 13–4 ratio in six regular-season games.

Only the most avid 49ers fans are ready to anoint Purdy as the new Joe Montana or Steve Young (maybe the new Jimmy Garoppolo). But he's surrounded by some quality infrastructure, including versatile back Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey and another stellar tight end, George Kittle.

He's also working behind one of the league's best offensive lines, anchored by former Washington star Trent Williams. That group will be critical against the Eagles, who led the league with 70 regular-season sacks and added five more of the Giants' Daniel Jones last week.

Look for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to borrow a page from Washington's Nov. 14 upset of the previously unbeaten Eagles, when the Commanders ran the ball 49 times and consumed 40:24 of the clock. That would take pressure off Purdy in what will likely be the most hostile environment he's ever faced.

It also would keep the ball away from Jalen Hurts and his explosive support group (receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, running back Miles Sanders and tight end Dallas Goedert). They'll be facing the NFL's best statistical defense, led by pass-rusher Nick Bosa (18.5 sacks) and linebacker Fred Warner.

And if it comes to it, Purdy is worthy. While at Iowa State in 2019, he threw five TD passes and ran for a score in an epic 42–41 shootout with Hurts' Oklahoma Sooners, losing only when his 2-point conversion pass was intercepted.

This time, Purdy has at least as much talent around him as does Hurts. And it says here he'll win this one, 24–20.