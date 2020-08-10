STEVE DeSHAZO: College football needs a time-out--and an authority figure

Cancelling the 2020 football season—or at least postponing it to the spring—is an easy call. Sort of like giving the ball to Jim Brown or Emmitt Smith near the goal line.
Modifying the sport to be more responsive and responsible when play finally does resume? That’s as challenging as dialing up a successful play on fourth down and 30.
At the moment, big-time college football is less organized than the Washington Nationals’ ground crew. There is no centralized authority, leaving every conference to make its own plans during a pandemic.
The president and high-profile players like Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence want the season to go on. So do athletic directors who have massive bills to pay. Others urge caution.
The result? A patchwork of ideas that can’t possibly fit together in a coherent manner: different numbers of games, various attendance policies, even a spring-vs.-fall dichotomy.
That’s why the NCAA should unilaterally shut down all sports until at least January, and use the time off to create czars for college football and basketball who can drag their sports into the 21st century.
Let’s stress again: Sports will always be a diversion, especially in a time of rampant death, unemployment, eviction and food insecurity. It’s been comforting to watch the NBA and NHL seasons resume inside their bubbles, and concerning to watch the coronavirus storm clouds gather around baseball’s ill-conceived attempt to salvage a third of a season.
Those professional sports have commissioners (with varying degrees of expertise), and relatively consistent strategies. College football has neither, which is why some schools and conferences have shut down the sport and the so-called “Power Five” leagues are grudgingly moving toward the same inevitable conclusion.
That’s because the Power Five seceded from the rest of academia a couple of decades ago and have since developed a cash addiction. It explains the arms race that convinced Clemson officials to pay coach Dabo Swinney an eye-popping $9.3 million per year and to build a laser-tag arena inside its training center.
Sustaining the lifestyle to which many schools have become accustomed requires annual injections of tens of millions of dollars, from TV contracts, ticket sales and happy donors. Skip just one autumn of that revenue—or even delay it for a few months—and heads (and “Olympic” sports like soccer, tennis and cross country) start to roll. We’ve seen Old Dominion and George Washington universities do so in the past few months—and GW doesn’t even play football.
So you see why there’s a push to play this fall, despite the clear risk of the coronavirus spreading not only among players, but among coaches, support personnel and any fans who are allowed in the stands.
If health and safety were the only non-financial issues facing big-time football, it might be able to survive under the status quo. But the times, they are a-changin’.
The Black Lives Matter movement, along with a push for fairer compensation from the schools which cash in handsomely on the fruits of their labor, has catalyzed a new generation of athletes.
Last week, prominent football players from the Pacific-12 Conference submitted a list of reasonable demands to their school administrators. They include improved safety provisions; avoiding the elimination of non-revenue sports; Name, Image and Likeness compensation; and racial equality.
College presidents are getting squeezed from both sides. But after decades of opulence, it’s hard to muster much sympathy—especially when there’s so much suffering elsewhere.
That’s why college football needs to pull the plug and install an authority figure to navigate the rough seas ahead. Here’s a humble suggestion: Andrew Luck, a Stanford graduate who recently played the sport at the highest levels and has plenty of free time now that injuries cut short his professional career.
(Big-time basketball, college sports’ other 800-pound gorilla, also desperately needs a centralized authority, given the FBI’s investigation of rampant recruiting scandals. ESPN’s Jay Bilas would be a logical choice there. But that’s a topic for another day.)
An impartial college football czar would recognize what the big-time college administrators know is right. He (or she) would postpone the fall season and try to formulate an equitable spring season for everyone—or simply punt on the sport for a year, until a coronavirus vaccine is available.
Without a bubble, and with different state and local regulations, it’s the only prudent option. (NFL, are you listening?) And it won’t happen until someone takes charge.
