STEVE DeSHAZO: College football needs a time-out--and an authority figure

Those professional sports have commissioners (with varying degrees of expertise), and relatively consistent strategies. College football has neither, which is why some schools and conferences have shut down the sport and the so-called “Power Five” leagues are grudgingly moving toward the same inevitable conclusion.

That’s because the Power Five seceded from the rest of academia a couple of decades ago and have since developed a cash addiction. It explains the arms race that convinced Clemson officials to pay coach Dabo Swinney an eye-popping $9.3 million per year and to build a laser-tag arena inside its training center.

Sustaining the lifestyle to which many schools have become accustomed requires annual injections of tens of millions of dollars, from TV contracts, ticket sales and happy donors. Skip just one autumn of that revenue—or even delay it for a few months—and heads (and “Olympic” sports like soccer, tennis and cross country) start to roll. We’ve seen Old Dominion and George Washington universities do so in the past few months—and GW doesn’t even play football.

So you see why there’s a push to play this fall, despite the clear risk of the coronavirus spreading not only among players, but among coaches, support personnel and any fans who are allowed in the stands.