STEVE DeSHAZO: College sports' landscape is changing--and getting greener

PERHAPS it’s precisely because the College Football Playoff is not a branch of the NCAA that its officials are embracing radical change.
While NCAA leaders stubbornly resist progressing into an inevitable new era, College Football Playoff committee members this week volunteered the information that they are all but certain to triple the size of their field, from four to 12 teams, by 2023.
That’s four too many, in my opinion, but it reflects reality coming off a unique pandemic season that saw Liberty and Coastal Carolina make national headlines. The playoff committee acknowledges there’s billions more dollars to be made—and that it will have to share more of them with a workforce that has been undercompensated for nearly a century.
Make no mistake, college sports are evolving quickly. From Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement at Duke to growing acceptance of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) compensation for athletes, all the signs of change are out there.
A decade ago, it meant universities playing musical chairs with conference membership, landing Maryland in the Big Ten and Creighton (located in Omaha, Neb.) in the Big East. Now, it’s the belief that more is better.
We’re certainly going to get more college football—as many as 17 games in a season for a team that reaches the CFP final. That’s as many as NFL teams now play in their regular seasons, and those pros are paid far more than their college counterparts.
That gap (like the length of the season) could be reduced as various state legislatures approve NIL legislation. It won’t affect most teams’ starting right tackles or point guards, but it could give standout athletes in many sports a chance to cash in on the attention (and revenue) they bring to their schools.
If you ran a restaurant in Harrisonburg, wouldn’t you want Odicci Alexander pitching your crab cakes in a local commercial after she pitched James Madison’s softball team to the Women’s College World Series? That could happen soon. But let’s get real: most of the moolah will stay in the accounts of football and men’s basketball, as it always has.
And that revenue figures to keep expanding exponentially, thanks to the rise in legal betting in multiple states (including Virginia, where you can wager on college games that don’t include teams from the Commonwealth). Professional leagues have welcomed the influx of gambling money (for a cut), and the NCAA won’t be far behind.
Combine that with the billions that a supersized College Football Playoff will generate, and big-time schools that faced budget deficits and cut programs due to lost attendance during the pandemic should be back in the black again very soon—even if they do have to compensate their athletes.
Things will look different on Atlantic Coast Conference basketball courts soon as well. Kryzewski’s announcement that the 2021–22 season will be his final one at Duke comes on the Heels (get it?) of Roy Williams’ recent retirement at North Carolina. And at 76, Jim Boeheim’s clock is ticking at Syracuse.
Jon Scheyer (Coach K’s designated successor) and Hubert Davis (who’s now in charge at UNC) embody their respective schools’ proud traditions and may well turn out to be fine coaches.
But neither has run a program at any level, and their schools’ brands will inevitably take a hit when it comes to recruiting the nation’s top prospects. They now have numerous options, including lucrative G-League contracts, playing overseas and potentially jumping straight to the NBA when that league negotiates its new collective bargaining agreement.
That shifting landscape (and the bloated NCAA transfer portal) had to pay at least a small role in Krzyzewski’s and Williams’ decisions to bow out. And it signals good news to younger ACC coaches like Virginia’s Tony Bennett and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young—although, to be fair, the Blue Devils and Tar Heels have slipped behind Bennett’s Cavaliers and 72-year-old Leonard Hamilton’s Florida State Seminoles in recent years.
Ultimately, college sports will still come down to who can shoot, catch, hit or block best, as they always have. But everything else is changing fast. Hang on tight and enjoy the ride.
