STEVE DeSHAZO: College sports' landscape is changing--and getting greener

That gap (like the length of the season) could be reduced as various state legislatures approve NIL legislation. It won’t affect most teams’ starting right tackles or point guards, but it could give standout athletes in many sports a chance to cash in on the attention (and revenue) they bring to their schools.

If you ran a restaurant in Harrisonburg, wouldn’t you want Odicci Alexander pitching your crab cakes in a local commercial after she pitched James Madison’s softball team to the Women’s College World Series? That could happen soon. But let’s get real: most of the moolah will stay in the accounts of football and men’s basketball, as it always has.

And that revenue figures to keep expanding exponentially, thanks to the rise in legal betting in multiple states (including Virginia, where you can wager on college games that don’t include teams from the Commonwealth). Professional leagues have welcomed the influx of gambling money (for a cut), and the NCAA won’t be far behind.

Combine that with the billions that a supersized College Football Playoff will generate, and big-time schools that faced budget deficits and cut programs due to lost attendance during the pandemic should be back in the black again very soon—even if they do have to compensate their athletes.