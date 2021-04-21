STEVE DeSHAZO: Colonial Forge graduates help change VMI tradition

Other local graduates on VMI’s roster include Colonial Forge’s D.J Dennis; Mountain View’s Robert Soderholm (the team’s long snapper) and Marc Shelton; and Orange’s Garrett Pitts. They’ve helped reverse 40 years of frustration.

“The vibe is great,” Riddle said. “When your team is winning, it’s a lot more fun to be out there.”

Riddle might have been forgiven if he’d chosen not to join in the fun. After last spring, he was one semester short of graduation. When the coronavirus forced VMI (like most FCS schools) to postpone its football season to the spring, Riddle withdrew from school and worked at Augustine Golf Club, re-enrolling in January.

Spending his days in the sun “made it a little harder to come back,” he admitted. But Riddle had seen enough promise in 2019, when the Keydets went 5-7 (their most wins since 2003) to know good things were possible.

That became apparent in the 2021 opener, when VMI upset 10th-ranked Furman. Riddle made 13 tackles in that game, including two sacks that quashed a late Furman drive, and earned national player of the week honors. Those baker’s dozen tackles were a career high until last Saturday, when he made 20 in a victory over The Citadel that earned VMI its playoff spot.