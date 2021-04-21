STEVE DeSHAZO: Colonial Forge graduates help change VMI tradition

ENROLLING AT Virginia Military Institute is a culture shock for nearly anyone. The school’s infamous freshman “Rat Line” requires patience, discipline and humility that few teenagers bring with them.
Imagine the additional trauma for football players who arrive in Lexington from winning high school programs. Before this spring, VMI hadn’t enjoyed a winning season in four decades. In Connor Riddle’s walk-on freshman season of 2017, the Keydets went 0-11, losing nearly as many games as his Colonial Forge teams did in four seasons (40-13).
“I had an idea” of VMI’s long record of futility, Riddle said on Tuesday. “I knew they weren’t winning Southern Conference championships every year. ... We were 0-11 my first season and won one game my second. But I had to always believe that a shift would happen.”
It finally did in 2021. Not only have the Keydets posted their first winning season (6-1) since 1981, they claimed their first Southern Conference title and will make their NCAA Football Championship Series playoffs debut Saturday at James Madison.
“It’s a wakeup call to the rest of the country,” said sophomore safety Josh Sarratt, another Colonial Forge graduate.
Riddle (who ranks second on the team with 72 tackles) and Sarratt (who’s fourth with 43) are two of five former Eagles who have helped turn the tide. Junior Shane Strand is VMI’s starting right tackle, and sophomore Aiden Jilson also has started on the offensive line.
Other local graduates on VMI’s roster include Colonial Forge’s D.J Dennis; Mountain View’s Robert Soderholm (the team’s long snapper) and Marc Shelton; and Orange’s Garrett Pitts. They’ve helped reverse 40 years of frustration.
“The vibe is great,” Riddle said. “When your team is winning, it’s a lot more fun to be out there.”
Riddle might have been forgiven if he’d chosen not to join in the fun. After last spring, he was one semester short of graduation. When the coronavirus forced VMI (like most FCS schools) to postpone its football season to the spring, Riddle withdrew from school and worked at Augustine Golf Club, re-enrolling in January.
Spending his days in the sun “made it a little harder to come back,” he admitted. But Riddle had seen enough promise in 2019, when the Keydets went 5-7 (their most wins since 2003) to know good things were possible.
That became apparent in the 2021 opener, when VMI upset 10th-ranked Furman. Riddle made 13 tackles in that game, including two sacks that quashed a late Furman drive, and earned national player of the week honors. Those baker’s dozen tackles were a career high until last Saturday, when he made 20 in a victory over The Citadel that earned VMI its playoff spot.
As a 170-pound high school senior, Riddle’s only Division I option was walking on at VMI. Now 210 pounds and on scholarship, he has helped the program on and off the field. One way was helping recruit other Colonial Forge grads to VMI—including Sarratt, who goes by the nickname “Cheese” and had plans to play at a higher-profile program.
“He talked to me a little bit,” said Sarratt, whose size (generously listed as 5-foot-11) discouraged some bigger schools. “Nobody thought I would come here. People were shocked when I committed. I think I’m still being slept on because of my size.”
After shedding his long hair for a VMI-sanctioned crew cut, Sarratt tore his ACL midway through his freshman season. But he has recovered to become a defensive playmaker.
His story (and Riddle’s) are common at VMI, which can’t match rivals like JMU in terms of facilities and budget but stresses education, discipline—and a chance to play.
“When we go head to head recruiting with [JMU], they win,” coach Scott Wachenheim told reporters in a teleconference Tuesday, adding that some players to whom the Keydets offered full scholarships chose instead to walk on at JMU, which has won two FCS national titles this millenium.
Saturday gives the Keydets a rare chance at a level playing field.
“I know they’re a really good football team. I know their players,” Sarratt said. “But I believe in our guys. Even after this season, I feel like people don’t respect us. But it’s going to come down to what happens between the lines, what you do in the moment.”
