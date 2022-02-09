STEVE DeSHAZO: Commanders are living in a fantasy football world

FANTASY FOOTBALL keeps growing in popularity, so much so that at least one actual NFL franchise seems to prefer it to the actual sport.

At the very least, the Washington Commanders seem to be better at the fantasy version. Two examples from the past week alone prove that point.

First, Daniel Snyder, no stranger to hubris, had the gall to announce that his team would conduct its own “independent” investigation into allegations of sexually inappropriate conduct--this time not by subordinates, but by the team owner himself. That offer was quickly sacked by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who reluctantly conceded the league must commission its own probe.

One can only imagine what a Snyder-sanctioned investigation would reveal. No harm done, boss. They’re all out to get you. Keep up the good work!

There’s no guarantee the NFL’s study will say anything different, not after it buried Beth Wilkinson’s investigation into dozens of complaints by female former employees about a toxic, misogynistic work environment over the past two decades.

But for a day, at least, Snyder’s fantasy of becoming his own judge and jury suffered a setback--something his team has become quite accustomed to on the field.

The second fantasy surrounding the newly renamed team involves Russell Wilson and the growing belief that the Seattle Seahawks’ star become the Commanders’ first-ever starting quarterback.

This asteroid of wishful thinking seems to be gaining traction, not only among fans and players, but even with some D.C. media representatives who aren’t always objective.

Here are a couple of actual facts:

Washington desperately needs a franchise quarterback, a rarer commodity in D.C. than a bipartisan member of Congress. In 2021, Taylor Heinicke joined a long list of wannabes who proved he can be effective in spurts, but isn’t the answer. (If you’re counting, 25 different men have started under center since Snyder bought the team in 1999, and Washington has two playoff wins in that span.)

General manager Martin Mayhew vowed to “uncover every stone” this offseason to find a solution to the problem. But franchise quarterbacks don’t grow on trees, and they don’t come cheap.

Second fact: Wilson fits that category. And after a decade in Seattle, there are signs of a possible divorce. The Seahawks are aging and have a terrible defense, and Wilson reportedly is checking out all his options.

Everything beyond that is sheer speculation, ranging from laughable to preposterous.

Washington fans began salivating last week when Wilson posed for a photo with Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen at the Pro Bowl. A few days later, a D.C. radio host proclaimed that sources told him Wilson “isn’t against” being traded to Washington.

Immediately, social media was awash in photoshopped images of Wilson in a new Commanders uniform. On Twitter, Allen was asked if Wilson was coming to D.C. His response: “I hope so.” Would he welcome Wilson to the team “1000%.”

Stop the presses. And I hope to win the lottery and would “1000%” accept the payoff. That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.

First, with Wilson under contract for two more seasons (with a no-trade clause), the Seahawks won’t be in any hurry to give up on a rare commodity. And the asking price will be steep: likely multiple first-round draft picks and young talent (probably including a starting-caliber quarterback, which Washington doesn’t have.)

Unless they include Chase Young or Terry McLaurin in an offer, the Commanders probably can’t win a bidding war against QB-needy teams like Denver, the Giants and New Orleans, which have more trade capital. Besides, coach Ron Rivera doesn’t like mortgaging the future on a quarterback (although it worked out well for the Rams and Matthew Stafford this season).

Expect the Commanders to make a play for a veteran, although it’s more likely to be Derek Carr, Jameis Winston or perhaps Deshaun Watson, who has serious legal issues of his own. Then again, Snyder--who often runs his real team like a fantasy squad--could intervene and insist on making the Seahawks an offer they can’t refuse.

Alternately, if the NFL runs a legitimate investigation and finds a lot of dirt on Snyder, he could finally be forced to sell the team he adored as a child and ruined as an adult.

Those odds are even slimmer than Wilson wearing burgundy and gold in the fall. But for long-suffering Washington fans, that’s the ultimate fantasy.

