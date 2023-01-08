STEVE DESHAZO: Commanders' closing win gives a glimpse into what might have been

LANDOVER, Md. — None of what happened on Sunday evening should cloud the judgment of whoever makes decisions on the Washington Commanders’ future.

Sunday’s surprising 26–6 victory over the bumbling Dallas Cowboys sends the Commanders into a pivotal offseason on a high note, but it won’t erase the frustration of a winless December that knocked them out of an achievable playoff spot.

In fact, such a decisive win over a division rival with more motivation and more active talent actually raises the question of why the Commanders couldn’t perform this way in the past month, when the games really mattered.

Now comes the hard part. Significant choices are necessary, but few can be made until it becomes clear who’ll make them.

The optimal news for Washington fans would be seeing Daniel Snyder selling the team, ending 23 years of dysfunction, losing and dwindling attendance. As usual, Sunday’s game featured more opponents’ jerseys in the stands at FedEx Field than home colors.

That seems more likely than ever. But even under that best-case scenario, this team desperately needs a franchise quarterback, an entity it hasn’t enjoyed since running off Brad Johnson in 2000.

Sunday’s game wasn’t enough of a sample size to anoint rookie Sam Howell. His start was auspicious, as his first official NFL pass was a 17-yard touchdown strike to Terry McLaurin.

He also showed enough mobility on a 9-yard touchdown run, and enough arm strength on a gorgeous 52-yard third-quarter strike to McLaurin, to earn a closer look during training camp next summer.

Sunday’s performance might also persuade the Commanders to use their mid-first-round draft pick on another area of need, such as linebacker or offensive line, rather than reaching for a passer.

But before overzealous supporters could compare Howell to Sonny Jurgensen — the Hall of Fame quarterback whose No. 9 jersey was retired in a halftime ceremony — Howell threw a miserable interception into triple coverage.

It was part of a comedy of first-half errors by both team that saw Dallas both botch a punt snap and a punt, and misses on both an extra point and a 31-yard field goal attempt by North Stafford High School graduate Joey Slye. Those errant kicks could cost Slye his job next fall, no matter who’s coaching the team.

It’s not guaranteed that it will be Ron Rivera, who has failed to lead the Commanders to a winning record in any of his three seasons at the helm. Rivera is universally respected, and he has drafted and unearthed some productive young players.

And there’s something to be said for keeping a team motivated when it’s missing star players like Jonathan Allen, Brian Robinson and Kam Curl and has nothing to play for except pride.

But Rivera’s team bumbled its way out the playoffs, and his decision to acquire (and reinstate) Carson Wentz looked bad from the start and didn’t age well. Remember that Taylor Heinicke had to talk Rivera into giving Howell the start Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s status is also tenuous, due to his group’s lack of production, red-zone woes and his sometimes curious play-calling and personnel choices. He has a long history with Rivera, but he could become a scapegoat for the team’s struggles, even if Rivera stays.

Two years ago, Washington won what was at the time the NFL’s weakest division with a 7–9 record. This season, 8–8–1 wasn’t good enough to escape the NFC East cellar. The Eagles, Cowboys and Giants all made the playoffs, so the Commanders have plenty of catching up to do.

The old cliché says that fans don’t care how many games a team wins, as long as it beats its nemesis. Sunday’s upset won’t silence the message board chatter, and it didn’t significantly close the gap between the Commanders and their division rivals.

Like the victory in Philadelphia, it showed what it possible. The fact that this team couldn’t produce consistently should be even more frustrating to players, coaches and fans than the wait on a sale that may be necessary before concrete improvements can begin.