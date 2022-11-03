STEVE DeSHAZO: Commanders fans finally get some good news

Maybe it was when the news broke that Joe Gibbs would be coming out of retirement to coach the team he previously led to three Super Bowl titles. Or the 2012 NFL draft, when Robert Griffin III arrived with a remarkable skill set and the ultimately unfulfilled promise of greatness.

That’s the complete list of days during Daniel Snyder’s 23-year tenure as owner that brought more excitement and optimism to Washington Commanders fans than Wednesday. That’s when a terse two-sentence release from the team stated that the Snyders had hired a financial firm “to consider potential transactions.”

Intentionally vague as those words are, the meaning is clear. The walls are finally closing in on Snyder, whose popularity in D.C. ranks well below any politician after nearly a quarter-century of mismanagement of a once-proud franchise.

You don’t make that kind of announcement unless the wheels are already in motion. And for the first time, Commanders fans have real hope that Snyder’s reign of error is nearing an end.

Remember, Snyder has vowed “never” to sell, just as he once swore “never” to change the team’s former offensive nickname. (In that regard, he’s a bit like Vezzini, diminutive “Princess Bride” character who kept remarking “Inconceivable!” until Inigo Montoya told him: “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”)

But here’s proper use of the term: the Commanders will never be a first-class franchise, on or off the field, with Snyder in charge.

In case you’ve been caught up in more pressing issues like elections and wars, Snyder is in as about as much trouble as a billionaire can be.

He’s facing multiple investigations for alleged financial and personal misconduct. He was sent to the corner and fined $10 million by the NFL, which has no shortage of blind eyes to turn toward bad deeds by rich men.

At least one of his peers, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, has publicly said there is “merit to remove” Snyder if he won’t sell voluntarily. Like the Commanders’ statement, those words were not accidental. Undoubtedly, the outspoken Irsay was expressing the sentiment of many who have tired of Snyder’s act.

A portion of whatever fans remain from a once-massive base of support brought “Sell the Team” signs to a recent home game and booed Tanya Snyder when she appeared on a video board for a public service announcement.

All of those issues likely influenced Wednesday’s cryptic announcement. But one of the biggest factors has to be the cold shoulder Snyder has gotten from local politicians in his efforts to find land (and taxpayer dollars) to build a lucrative new stadium in the next five year.

While the beloved Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans have secured sweetheart deals from state and local officials, Snyder has been rebuffed at every turn —not unlike his endless string of starting quarterbacks through the past quarter-century. Watch how quickly the old RFK Stadium property comes back into play if D.C. officials don’t have to negotiate with an arrogant billionaire.

Wednesday’s news came with the last-place Commanders (4–4) on a somewhat surprising three-game win streak, and it gave us all a brief respite from the unending cycle of negative TV campaign ads.

Still, just as the Commanders’ offense sputtered at the Titans’ 2-yard line in a winnable game last month, their long-suffering fans know not to celebrate prematurely. Until someone hands Snyder a massive check — or someone comes for him with handcuffs — the curse remains.

But for once, there’s rare reason for hope.