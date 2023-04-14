Now that Josh Harris has a handshake agreement to end the long regional nightmare that was Dan Snyder’s demolition of Washington’s NFL team, the real work must begin.

Yes, we should all take a minute (okay, a week) to exhale and exult. Whether or not you’re a fan of the franchise, it was painful to watch one narcissistic man undermine the on- and off-field credibility of a once-great franchise he grew up idolizing, tarnishing the reputations of nearly everyone in his orbit.

There’s very little that everyone can agree on in these hyperpartisan times. But it’s easier to find a Democrat in the NRA than a Dan Snyder supporter in the DMV.

With Snyder seemingly set to make off with a record $6 billion — but no legal immunity against a litany of charges and lawsuits — the Commanders are ready to turn the page.

It doesn’t hurt Harris to have the beloved Magic Johnson in his ownership group. And, to be honest, Harris will enjoy a honeymoon period simply due to the fact that he’s not Dan Snyder. As long as he isn’t found to be strangling puppies, his popularity can’t possibly dip below his predecessor’s.

And amazingly, in the D.C. sports landscape, the Commanders actually may be best-positioned to succeed among the four major teams. Earlier this week, we chronicled the challenges facing Ted Leonsis’ Capitals and Wizards, and the Nationals’ rebuild will take some time (and patience).

Still, the Commanders haven’t posted a winning record since 2016 and finished last in the improved NFC East last fall. The to-do list is extensive.

In order, these should be Harris’ priority list:

1. A new stadium.

FedEx Field is overpriced, inconveniently located and offers inarguably the NFL’s worst fan experience. (See collapsing railings, broken sewer pipes, obstructed-view seating and visiting fan takeovers.)

With Snyder out of the picture, there’s a much better chance of getting permission to build on the old RFK Stadium site, which could revitalize a community the way Nationals Park has done for Anacostia.

The team should play within the D.C. boundaries. It would be a shrewd move to make the ultrapopular Johnson a key member of the team’s negotiating arm, which could result in a sweetheart of a deal like the one the Bills got from the state of New York.

2. Win back the fans.

We don’t have time to recount every instance of Snyder suing delinquent season-ticket holders and charging for training camp attendance. That, plus the subpar on-field product, opened the door for plummeting attendance and thousands of visiting-team jerseys in the stands.

Harris and company should bend over backwards to please what few supporters remain and cultivate a new fan base. The key word for the first year is free: Ticket giveaways, promotional deals, player appearances.

Here’s an idea: book a popular concert (Taylor Swift? Bruce Springsteen? Beyoncé?) at FedEx and make it on the house for season-ticket holders. It would cost a lot up front, but good publicity and good P.R. is priceless —especially for a franchise that has done nearly everything wrong for half a century.

3. Just win, baby.

The late Al Davis said it best. A generation of fans has grown up knowing Washington as a laughingstock with one playoff victory in Snyder’s tenure, not the juggernaut that claimed three Lombardi Trophies in a decade under Joe Gibbs. Restoring that luster won’t be easy, but Harris has nowhere to go but up.

4. Make Eric Bieniemy the coach in waiting.

Ron Rivera is a wonderful guy and a solid football coach. But he hasn’t posted a winning record in three seasons in D.C. — albeit, under circumstances that saw Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs struggle along with Mike Shanahan and Marty Schottenheimer. Plus, he’s a cancer survivor (for now, at least).

Hiring Bieniemy as offensive coordinator ranks up there with drafting Terry McLaurin as Washington’s best move over the past five years. If a plan isn’t already in place, put one in writing that will give Bieniemy his well-deserved chance to run a team within two years. That would play very well in a city with a large Black fan base.

5. (Finally) find a starting quarterback.

Sam Howell may well be the answer. (Remember, he was envisioned as the potential No. 1 overall 2022 pick before a lukewarm senior season at North Carolina dropped him to the fifth round).

But the sheer odds say he’s not the solution. Howell was the 27th different starter during Snyder’s 23 seasons as owner, including 12 in the past five seasons alone.

It would help if he pans out, because his rookie contract would be an affordable option for a team that has given out big contracts to Jonathan Allen, McLaurin and Daron Payne — and must decide whether to do the same for Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Bieniemy undoubtedly already has begun his evaluation of Howell’s tape from last year’s season finale. If he thinks Howell can be successful, great. If not, the team needs to make a move during the draft or take a risky run at acquiring Lamar Jackson from the Ravens. You can’t win in today’s NFL without a franchise QB.

6. A new nickname.

This is window dressing, and a low priority. But “Commanders” — while better than the previous racist moniker and the generic “Football Team” — hasn’t caught on with fans. It’s also a relic of Snyder’s ownership and evokes “Handmaiden’s Tale” comparisons.

Four different nicknames in five years isn’t ideal. But an inspired rebrand (maybe the “Magic” as a nod to Johnson?) that truly incorporates fan input could mark a step forward — and a huge stride away from Synder’s toxic reign of error.