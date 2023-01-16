STEVE DeSHAZO: Compelling playoff round doesn't guarantee a repeat

Remember how exciting (for a change) the College Football Playoff semifinals were?

Now, remember how the final wasn’t?

Keep Georgia’s 65-7 steamrolling of a TCU team that emptied its tank in a semifinal upset of second-ranked Michigan in mind when anticipating this weekend’s NFL divisional matchups. “Super” Wild Card weekend gave us plenty of entertainment and intrigue, but that doesn’t guarantee that any of the four conference semifinals will match them.

In theory, the games should get better as the field gets smaller. And there’s still a good chance that will happen, given the fact that the more deserving team won both of Saturday’s first-round games and all three on Sunday. (Sorry, Vikings fans.)

The highlight is clearly Sunday’s AFC semifinal between Cincinnati and Buffalo, the long-awaited continuation of the Week 17 Monday night matchup that prematurely ended after Damar Hamlin’s frightening first-quarter collapse. Emotions (and stakes) will be sky high for the rematch.

Still, just like the college version, the NFL preliminaries clearly showed us that there are no sure things. Every winning team on Saturday or Sunday showed flaws that might be exploited by future opponents.

And before anyone starts promoting the Andy Reid Super Bowl (Eagles vs. Chiefs), recall that both of those top-seeded teams have issues as well.

Neither the Bengals nor the Bills emerged completely unscathed from their wild-card wins. Both needed all of their resilience to hold off a team led by a backup quarterback.

Cincinnati likely would have been headed to overtime had Logan Wilson not knocked the ball out of Tyler Huntley’s hands on a quarterback sneak—directly to Sam Hubbard, who ran it back 98 yards for the tiebreaking touchdown. The Bengals also dodged a couple of bullets when no block-in-the-back penalty was called on Hubbard’s return, and when the Ravens’ James Proche nearly caught a deflected Hail Mary pass on the game’s final play.

Likewise, Buffalo struggled to cover Miami’s elite receivers and made Dolphins backup quarterback Skylar Thompson look like Dan Marino. That doesn’t bode well against Joe Burrow, who seems to rise to big occasions, and his strong receiving corps—especially without Hamlin in the lineup.

Josh Allen also threw two interceptions Saturday after tossing 14 during the regular season (and fumbling 13 times, losing five). He’ll need to avoid turnovers if the Bills hope to prevent another promising season ending with a conference semifinal loss.

Speaking of which, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence can’t afford a repeat of Saturday night’s first half when the Jaguars visit Kansas City. He joined Ben Roethlisberger as the second player to throw four interceptions and four touchdown passes in a playoff game, leading a wild comeback win over the Chargers.

But the Chiefs aren’t the Chargers, who can’t stand prosperity. And unless Lawrence (who led the NFL with nine lost regular-season fumbles) improves his ball security, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will run up an insurmountable advantage.

In the NFC, the Eagles swept the Giants, but squeaked out a 22-16 win at home in the regular-season finale while New York rested many of its regulars. Giants coach Brian Daboll has made an effective dual-threat quarterback out of Daniel Jones, just as he did with Allen as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator.

The Eagles boasted the NFL’s third-ranked defense during the regular season, but they were undistinguished against the run, allowing 122 yards per game. Look for the Giants to try to control the game with Jones and Saquan Barkley, as they did on their 20-play field goal drive against the Vikings.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has had time to allow his shoulder injury to heal, but he’s also played just once in the past month. Still, the Eagles’ strong ground game (and superior offensive line) should be effective against a sometimes porous Giants run defense, setting up play-action passing to their dangerous receiving corps.

Whichever team emerges from Monday’s final game (Dallas vs. Tampa Bay) will be at a huge disadvantage against the 49ers. The survivor will have to fly west on short rest and face the league’s best defense.

Brock Purdy already has one win over Tom Brady and has the infrastructure to take his team to the NFC final. Unless he plays like a rookie seventh-round pick—and he hasn’t so far—this looks like the most lopsided of the final four games, regardless of the opponent.