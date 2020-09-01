STEVE DeSHAZO: Courtland grad Grant hopes to build on painful lessons at Virginia

“You can’t be fire-proof unless you’re fire-tested, so it’s a matter of being in the fire, really in the action,” Grant said. “You can’t know what your weaknesses are until something is tested.

“We obviously got exposed in a couple of areas, but that just proved to us what we needed to work on—especially the deep ball. That’s one thing in the secondary we place high premium on since we go back here. Every day, no post, no fade. That’s all we talk about, every day.”

Grant certainly got tested in 2019, his first year as a college starter. Lining up as the field cornerback across from preseason All-American Bryce Hall, he was targeted often during Virginia’s first time games. He held his own as the Cavaliers got off to a 4–1 start.

After Hall went down with a season-ending ankle injury against Miami on Oct. 19, Grant actually was challenged less often, as opponents were no longer hesitant to throw to the short side of the field that Hall once patrolled.

But a combination of inexperience in the secondary and a late-season schedule that featured pass-heavy teams like Louisville and North Carolina led to some ugly statistics. After allowing no more than 234 yards through the air to any of their first eight opponents, the Cavaliers allowed over 300 in five of their last six games.