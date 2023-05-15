If anyone was concerned about Keldibek Kozhoev's assimilation into American culture, just ask him about his favorite meal.

"I love Chick-fil-A," said Courtland High School's Kyrgyzstani tennis import, proving he could pass for a native-born teenager.

"After every away match, he's always asking, 'Can we stop to eat?' " Cougars coach Alicia Knowles said with a laugh. "It's safe to say he has adjusted."

Besides developing a taste for fast food, Kozhoev has feasted on local competition as he prepares for tougher tests that lie ahead at the regional and state level. The junior wrapped up an unbeaten Battlefield District season with a 6-2, x-x victory over Eastern View's Julius Ferlazzo -- the only district player to take so much as a game from him -- in Monday's singles final at the University of Mary Washington.

Not bad for a guy who took up tennis just four years ago and who arrived in the states last August, just as the school year was beginning, with a limited English vocabulary.

"He’s a really strong player. Big serve and a big forehand," said James Monroe coach Marshall Wood, himself a former Battlefield champion at his alma mater. "He has a lot of potential to be a strong college player. He’s a little raw around the edges, if he finds a coach that can round him out a little bit he will definitely compete at a high level in college."

With few such options in his native Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet Republic, Kozhoev got a visa and joined his sister Nargiza Wilcox's family in Spotsylvania County to pursue a future in tennis.

He grew up playing soccer and basketball and practicing martial arts in the Kyrgyzstani capital of Bishkek, but got his first taste of tennis while attending private school in the Dominican Republic at age 13. After barely a month of practice, he won his first tournament, beating players with far more experience. He decided that tennis was his future, but needed better coaching than he could get at home.

One of his sister's neighbors happened to know former Riverbend coach Theo Marcus' wife and set up an introduction. Marcus and longtime friend George Cheng became Khozoev's mentors, working on the finer points of a game that already featured plenty of power and athleticism.

"He's extremely athletic, and he's a bit of a savant," Marcus said. "He'll take what you're trying to tell him and apply it right away. He can mimic and tweak it."

Proof of that came in a couple of recent practice matches against Jack Wexler, a two-time Free Lance-Star player of the year at Riverbend who's spending his junior year at Gomez Academy in Naples, Fla. to improve his own game in hopes of a college and pro career.

Wexler dusted Kozhoev in their first meeting 6-0, 6-0, after which Kozhoev and Marcus huddled for a frank assessment of his play.

"It was mostly my unforced errors," Kozhoev said. "(Wexler) played really smart and capitalized. We sat down and analyzed my play, and Mr. Theo told me I needed to be more aggressive in finishing points."

Less than a week later, Kozhoev followed the new game plan and split two sets before dropping the tiebreaker.

"(Wexler) was really frustrated," Kozhoev said. "I sensed him getting really mad."

Even as Kozhoev absorbs lessons, he's also learned to share them. Knowles said that even as he immediately moved to the top of the Cougars' ladder, he has helped improve the level of his teammates' play as well.

"He's a good teammate," Knowles said. "Any time he plays with someone, he always gives them tips. He's not at every practice, but when he is, he encourages everyone on the team."

He's now fluent in English, one of several tongues he has mastered. Said Marcus: "He's kind of brilliant."

Of course, the universal language in sports is winning, and that education never ends. Kozhoev had mixed results at a Mid-Atlantic Tennis Association Level 5 junior event over the weekend at UMW against more experienced players. And he knows that tougher high school opponents like Lightridge's Sid Dabhade, the 2022 VHSL Class 4 runner-up, are awaiting him in the weeks ahead.

Marcus has been preaching the mental side of the game and trying to get Kohzoev to come to the net on every short return, the better to use his wingspan and powerful overhead. Then it's on to the summer tour, where Khozoev hopes to earn the attention of Division I college coaches.

Marcus' goal is also to raise the overall level of youth play in the Fredericksburg area. If Wexler returns to Riverbend in the fall, he could join Khozoev and the Bears' current No. 1, Chase Catullo, to form the deepest and most talented high school trio the area has ever seen.

Said JM's Wood: "From my competitive perspective: Do I wish I had a player like that? Absolutely, but I also am glad we have someone like that to play against. ... Having someone like Kel that is going to push their limits is encouraging for our team as well. You have to beat the best to be the best."