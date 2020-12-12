STEVE DeSHAZO: Determination was Hokies' biggest asset in rout of Virginia

BLACKSBURG—Skill and coaching are the two most important assets to winning football games, but never underestimate attitude—especially in a season like no other.
On paper, at least, Virginia seemed to own most of the advantages entering Saturday night’s annual Commonwealth Cup clash at a near-empty Lane Stadium. The Cavaliers were riding a four-game win streak and had no players sidelined by coronavirus positive tests or contact tracing.
Virginia Tech, meanwhile, had dropped four straight and was missing 16 players (including two starters) for a variety of unspecified reasons. Coach Justin Fuente endured a week of criticism and public debate over his job security. And with the support of a tiny fraction of the normal 60,000 raucous fans who usually go nuts with the first chords of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” home-field advantage seemed virtually negligible.
So how, then, do you explain the Hokies’ dominant 33–15 victory, their 16th triumph in their last 17 meetings with the Cavaliers? They clearly wanted it more.
Virginia’s streak-ending 39–30 success in Charlottesville last season obviously didn’t sit well with the Hokies, only two of whom were even born in 1998, when the Cavaliers last won in Blacksburg.
Several Virginia Tech players spent last week discussing the bitter taste in their mouths at watching Virginia’s student body storm the field last November (when the stands were allowed to be filled). And they couldn’t have been happy to hear their coach being impugned.
Said Fuente: "I think our team got tired of us telling them how hard [the Cavaliers] play."
The Hokies certainly played with an intensity and a swagger that the Cavaliers didn’t come close to matching. It was most apparent late in the first half.
Virginia’s oft-porous defense, weakened by injury and transfer of several top players, had already been gashed for Virginia Tech touchdown drives long (17 plays) and quick (Khalil Herbert’s 76-yard scoring dash), still had a chance to force their first punt of the night. Leading 20–7 with less than a minute left until halftime, the Hokies didn’t seem to be in a hurry to score.
Then Brandon Burmeister hit Tayvion Robinson with a simple 10-yard out pass. Virginia cornerback De’Vante Cross needed only to tackle Robinson or push him out of bounds, but he did neither. Robinson alertly scooted past him and sprinted down the left sideline for a 60-yard TD that removed all doubt.
Sure, Virginia pulled off a successful fake punt for a first down early in the third quarter, and Brennan Armstrong hit Tony Poljan with a touchdown pass later in the period. But after Robinson’s deflating score, the Cavaliers entered the locker room with heads down. They never really put up a fight in the final 30 minutes before they headed north up I–81, leaving behind the hard-earned hardware they had finally won a year ago.
On the other sideline? "There were guys jumping around, some chippiness, a lot of energy and enthusiasm," Herert said. "This is my first rivalry game [win]."
Added center Brock Hoffman: "It was good to get a win over those guys, as much as they talk. ... It kind of bit them in the butt."
Virginia (5–5) still may qualify for a minor bowl game, although its players had hinted all week that they, like fellow Atlantic Coast Conference members Boston College and Pittsburgh, might decline a bid after spending six months following strict coronavirus protocols. And truthfully, they don’t deserve one.
Were the Cavaliers already thinking about spending the holidays with their families? Their flat effort at times certainly suggested so.
Meanwhile, the Hokies (5–6) likely will see their NCAA-leading streak of 27 straight bowl appearances snapped after enduring their first sub-.500 regular season since 1992. The normal six-bowl requirement for postseason eligibility has been waived in a season in which dozens of games have been canceled, and it’s possible that Tech may get one of the spots that other schools turn down.
Still, the Hokies clearly approached Saturday’s contest as if it were their bowl game.
Virginia Tech decisively outplayed and outcoached its rival, rolling up a 464–322 edge in total yards, and punctuated its effort with lots of trash talk throughout the game and some needless taunting afterwards. But the Hokies’ biggest edge was in desire.
That’s something the Cavaliers will have to live with for the next 11 months. We’ll have to wait to see if they respond to adversity as well as the Hokies did Saturday night.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
