STEVE DeSHAZO: Determination was Hokies' biggest asset in rout of Virginia

On the other sideline? "There were guys jumping around, some chippiness, a lot of energy and enthusiasm," Herert said. "This is my first rivalry game [win]."

Added center Brock Hoffman: "It was good to get a win over those guys, as much as they talk. ... It kind of bit them in the butt."

Virginia (5–5) still may qualify for a minor bowl game, although its players had hinted all week that they, like fellow Atlantic Coast Conference members Boston College and Pittsburgh, might decline a bid after spending six months following strict coronavirus protocols. And truthfully, they don’t deserve one.

Were the Cavaliers already thinking about spending the holidays with their families? Their flat effort at times certainly suggested so.

Meanwhile, the Hokies (5–6) likely will see their NCAA-leading streak of 27 straight bowl appearances snapped after enduring their first sub-.500 regular season since 1992. The normal six-bowl requirement for postseason eligibility has been waived in a season in which dozens of games have been canceled, and it’s possible that Tech may get one of the spots that other schools turn down.

Still, the Hokies clearly approached Saturday’s contest as if it were their bowl game.