STEVE DeSHAZO: Even in defeat, Washington's Heinicke proves he's a keeper

Heinicke’s performance earned praise from Brady, who was briefly his teammate in New England. It certainly didn’t surprise Bobby Wilder, who coached Heinicke at ODU.

“What we just learned about Taylor: He can play in the NFL!” Wilder tweeted. “@WashingtonNFL sign this an immediately after the game win or lose! He can play. Reminder: He has had 2 weeks of practice!”

Wilder is right. Heinicke, who previously played for Washington coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, can be had at a deep discount to compete next summer with Smith (whose contract will take a huge bite out of Washington’s 2021 salary cap) and Kyle Allen, who’s currently recovering from his own broken leg.

That would allow Rivera to use his first-round pick on one of his rebuilding team’s other needs, like left tackle, cornerback or safety.

Heinicke undoubtedly had the element of surprise in his favor Saturday night. No one knew until a couple of hours before kickoff that Heinicke would start, and the Bucs probably spent more time preparing for Smith than for Heinicke, who has little game tape to study.

Still, you have to perform when the lights are on, and Heinicke did just that while competing with the greatest quarterback of all time. That’s got to be worth something.

