STEVE DESHAZO: Even with circumstances in their favor, victory is never assured with Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — Here’s a perfect lesson in why analytics go only so far in sports.

When the Washington Commanders arrived at Tennessee’s 2-yard line with 24 seconds left to play Sunday, their statistical probability of victory likely was somewhere around 98 percent. They had first and goal, with momentum, and needed only to complete an 89-yard drive to earn a desperately needed win.

What computers can’t account for, though, is that this is a team that constantly invents new and creative ways to lose.

So for many humans, it may not have been stunning that the Titans escaped with a 21–17 victory after Carson Wentz threw two passes that could have been intercepted, followed by one that was.

If you had injected every Commander with sodium pentothal before the final play, most probably would have given their team a coin-flip chance of winning.

“Tough. Very frustrating,” Wentz said. “It was an emotional roller coaster.”

You can tell Wentz is new in town. We’ve seen this, in different forms, with different team nicknames and different coaches and quarterbacks, ad nauseam for going on three decades now. Even with that history, Sunday’s loss was one of the toughest to swallow.

And despite the stiff upper lips in the locker room, there’s little signs that things can and will change.

In his third season, Terry McLaurin may be the most level-headed and rational Commander. Asked what it will take to resurrect yet another season that’s already threatening to be over before Halloween, he paused.

“Win,” he said. “It’s easier said than done. We’ve just got to find a way to finish games, finish drives, play more complementary football, not shoot ourselves in the foot with negative plays and penalties.”

It’s precisely because of that predilection for self-destruction that few members of whatever fan base is left — along, probably, with many of the players themselves — assumed that victory was guaranteed, even at the 2.

The Commanders (1–4) had squandered one timeout on an unsuccessful replay challenge and two more on a drive that started on their own 11 with 4:46 left but rarely showed much urgency.

They committed nine penalties on the day and converted just one of 11 third downs, yet still had a chance to steal a win that would have prevented them from getting left behind by their suddenly strong NFC rivals.

They got an emotional lift from rookie running back Brian Robinson, who suited up six weeks after being shot twice in the leg in a carjacking attempt. And they unearthed a gem in second-year receiver Dyami Brown, who caught two long touchdown passes from Wentz while filling in for injured rookie Jahan Dotson.

All of that would and should have been enough to get past the Titans, who are a shadow of the squad that earned the AFC’s top layoff seed a year ago.

But the Commanders’ margin of error is way too thin to overcome even the slightest hiccups, even when some things do go right.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has gotten noticeably angrier after each of Washington’s four straight losses. He doesn’t want to hear about the bright spots and possibilities.

“Potential is a word you use for someone who hasn’t done anything,” he said through tight lips before hurrying out of the locker room.

There may never have been a better summation of the team that Daniel Snyder bought and has dragged to whatever level lies below mediocrity.

Of course, coach Ron Rivera can’t be publicly pessimistic. He has to maintain team morale if he wants to maintain his job in a third straight losing season. But even he has gotten testy.

“It’s not going to happen overnight,” he said of a turnaround. “When will it happen? I don’t know. But there is a sense of urgency. I hope everyone in that locker room has the same sense that I do.”

It’s getting close to the point where hope is all the Commanders have left.