STEVE DESHAZO: Final drive may be beginning of something new for Washington

LANDOVER, Md.—If the Washington Football Team ever regains its status as a consistent contender—and that’s a big if—we may look back at 10½ minutes Sunday afternoon as the turning point.
After Tom Brady led a ridiculously easy four-play, 47-yard touchdown drive to cut Tampa Bay’s deficit to 23–19, Taylor Heinicke got the ball with 10:56 to play. He didn’t give it back until 29 seconds remained, and by that time Brady trailed by 10 points and had no timeouts left.
Nineteen plays, 80 yards and 10:26. The longest drive by any team in the NFL this season. Against the defending Super Bowl champions, no less—an impressive capper to Washington’s surprising 29–19 victory.
“When we needed it most ... the game ended in our hands,” said receiver Terry McLaurin, whose clutch 6-yard reception on third and 5 effectively sealed the win. “And that’s the standard we want to build on going forward.”
That kind of possession requires sustained consistency, discipline and execution. Those are assets that Washington has shown in brief flashes, but rarely for more than brief periods—and not just on offense. That’s why Ron Rivera’s team is 3–6.
“We would put together stretches where we completely dominate a game for a quarter, a quarter and a half. And the next quarter, we fall apart,” said defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, arguably Washington’s most consistent player this season. “As long as we are able to maintain our mental toughness and focus, I think that’s what we’re capable of. We just have to do it for an entire game, and we hadn’t done it this season before today.”
Allen’s team picked a fortuitous (and unexpected) time to do it. Already playing without one starting defensive end (Montez Sweat), Rivera lost his other one (Chase Young) to an apparent season-ending knee injury in the second quarter. Still, no team has held Tom Brady and company to fewer points this season.
Washington’s best defense, though, was an efficient offense that converted four third downs on its first drive and kept Brady on the sideline.
“You know you got the the GOAT over there,” safety Bobby McCain said, “and he can’t wait for you to give him the ball with time on the clock.”
Heinicke gave him almost none, completing all six of his passes on the march, including a diving 5-yard catch by Adam Humphries and McLaurin’s key 6-yarder. Washington also gained 41 yards on the ground on the possession (none on carries longer than 7 yards).
“It’s really hard to run when they know you’re going to run,” offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas said.
None of that was as impressive as the fact that Washington didn’t commit a single penalty on the drive. This is a team famous for self-sabotage, including William Jackson’s needless face mask flag on the final play of the first half that gave the Buccaneers a free field goal.
But when it came down to what McCain called “nut-cutting time,” Washington’s offense was efficient and physical.
Before his game-clinching touchdown run on fourth and goal from the 1, Antonio Gibson actually tossed Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White to the turf after a whistle stopped his forward progress.
Was Sunday’s performance a sign of things to come, or an aberration? Remember, this team handed Pittsburgh its first loss after an 11–0 start, so it’s not unprecedented. But consistency has been elusive.
“We’re sitting here at 3–6,” Heinicke said. “We’ve got a long way to go. Hopefully, this is a building block. It’s a confidence booster.”
Heinicke and his team had a long way to go when they took over on their final drive. In a short sample size, they delivered. Now it’s up to them to do it more often, despite injuries and the other adversity that arrives nearly every week.
“What separates good teams from bad tams is being able to do this on a consistent basis,” Allen said. “... I don’t think we played above our ability. We played to our standard and what we’re capable of doing. Now we just have to be mature enough to consistently do this, week in and week out, regardless of who we’re playing.”
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443