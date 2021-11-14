STEVE DESHAZO: Final drive may be beginning of something new for Washington

LANDOVER, Md.—If the Washington Football Team ever regains its status as a consistent contender—and that’s a big if—we may look back at 10½ minutes Sunday afternoon as the turning point.

After Tom Brady led a ridiculously easy four-play, 47-yard touchdown drive to cut Tampa Bay’s deficit to 23–19, Taylor Heinicke got the ball with 10:56 to play. He didn’t give it back until 29 seconds remained, and by that time Brady trailed by 10 points and had no timeouts left.

Nineteen plays, 80 yards and 10:26. The longest drive by any team in the NFL this season. Against the defending Super Bowl champions, no less—an impressive capper to Washington’s surprising 29–19 victory.

“When we needed it most ... the game ended in our hands,” said receiver Terry McLaurin, whose clutch 6-yard reception on third and 5 effectively sealed the win. “And that’s the standard we want to build on going forward.”

That kind of possession requires sustained consistency, discipline and execution. Those are assets that Washington has shown in brief flashes, but rarely for more than brief periods—and not just on offense. That’s why Ron Rivera’s team is 3–6.