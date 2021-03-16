STEVE DeSHAZO: Fitzpatrick is a key part of Washington's frugal plan to win now (and later)

Clearly, after missing out on trading for Matthew Stafford, Washington will not be pursuing Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, the two gems of an unprecedented offseason quarterback market. The asking price for either disgruntled star will be too rich for a team without a ton of salary-cap room or a plethora of draft picks.

And with the 19th overall pick next month, Washington won’t be in position to draft a plug-and-play quarterback like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson or Justin Fields. Even trading up to draft the intriguing Trey Lance would cost too much.

Rivera’s main asset is an enviable group of young, athletic defensive linemen who are still playing on their inexpensive rookie contracts. That group will be the key to Washington’s quest to become the NFC East’s first repeat champion since the Philadelphia Eagles won four straight titles from 2000 through 2004.

Losing free-agent cornerback Ronald Darby to Denver Monday hurt, but Washington still looks formidable defensively. Complementing that group, Rivera wants a reliable veteran quarterback who will avoid mistakes and get the ball to young playmakers like burgeoning star Terry McLaurin, promising running back Antonio Gibson and whichever receiver the team likely chooses from a deep draft pool in the first round next month.