STEVE DeSHAZO: Fitzpatrick is a key part of Washington's frugal plan to win now (and later)

Signing an Irish quarterback who sports a bushy red beard was not the Washington Football Team’s idea of a St. Patrick’s Day gimmick.
Instead, introducing Ryan Fitzpatrick constitutes Ron Rivera’s attempt at threading a difficult needle: winning both now and in the future.
It was refreshingly strange to see the first day of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period come and go without Daniel Snyder running out of checks. Instead of wildly spending on an overweight Albert Haynesworth or a past-his-Prime Time Deion Sanders, Washington went shopping at Costco. (That shows that Rivera and his new front office duo, Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney, really are in charge and have a plan.)
At age 38, the well-traveled Fitzpatrick isn’t Washington’s long-term solution any more than was the slightly younger Alex Smith, whom Rivera jettisoned last week. He’s never reached the playoffs in 16 seasons, and he’s not even guaranteed to be the starter this fall, not if Kyle Allen is healthy and Taylor Heinicke backs up his stirring playoff performance with the consistency that has eluded him so far.
No, Fitzpatrick is an insurance policy and a bridge for a team that has several obvious needs but is the reigning champion of a chaotic division. Rivera hopes to maintain that perch while positioning his squad to keep its encouraging young nucleus of talent intact for a while.
Clearly, after missing out on trading for Matthew Stafford, Washington will not be pursuing Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, the two gems of an unprecedented offseason quarterback market. The asking price for either disgruntled star will be too rich for a team without a ton of salary-cap room or a plethora of draft picks.
And with the 19th overall pick next month, Washington won’t be in position to draft a plug-and-play quarterback like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson or Justin Fields. Even trading up to draft the intriguing Trey Lance would cost too much.
Rivera’s main asset is an enviable group of young, athletic defensive linemen who are still playing on their inexpensive rookie contracts. That group will be the key to Washington’s quest to become the NFC East’s first repeat champion since the Philadelphia Eagles won four straight titles from 2000 through 2004.
Losing free-agent cornerback Ronald Darby to Denver Monday hurt, but Washington still looks formidable defensively. Complementing that group, Rivera wants a reliable veteran quarterback who will avoid mistakes and get the ball to young playmakers like burgeoning star Terry McLaurin, promising running back Antonio Gibson and whichever receiver the team likely chooses from a deep draft pool in the first round next month.
After watching Dwayne Haskins flounder, Rivera can’t afford the patience to groom a young quarterback whose mistakes might cost his team games. Allen and Heinicke know Scott Turner’s system, and Fitzpatrick (who’s joining his ninth team) knows virtually every system. Between them, Rivera is hoping he can find a capable game manager.
That’s important, because the Eagles, Cowboys and Giants are currently floundering in injuries, dysfunction and mismanagement. The East is Washington’s to lose for the next couple of years.
After that, things get tricky. Jonathan Allen’s contract expires at the end of the 2021 season, Daron Payne’s one year later. Soon thereafter, Montez Sweat and Chase Young will be up for enormous raises. Washington likely won’t be able to keep all of them while also extending McLaurin’s contract and, presumably, finding and paying its franchise quarterback of the future.
That’s why signing Fitzpatrick for a quarter of what Dallas will be paying Dak Prescott (who has one more career playoff win than Fitzpatrick) is part of Rivera’s grand plan.
At the very least, Fitzpatrick (a Harvard graduate) will serve as a mentor and the locker-room character Washington hasn’t seen since the days of John Riggins, Dexter Manley and Clinton Portis. At best, he’ll do what he has done for 16 seasons: make smart decisions, sling the ball downfield and give his team a chance to win games.
It could mean more mediocrity. But given Washington’s track record over the past three decades—and the status of its division rivals—it’s not the worst bet.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443