STEVE DeSHAZO: For FredNats, winning obviously isn't the only thing

VINCE LOMBARDI would have made a lousy minor-league manager.
The late Hall of Fame Green Bay Packers coach once famously said, “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.” And in the NFL, where coaches can get fired after one unsatisfactory season, that’s pretty accurate.
If the same criteria applied to minor-league baseball, Mario Lisson might be sweating it out at the moment. Entering Tuesday night’s long-awaited home debut, his Fredericksburg Nationals are 0–6, having been outscored by a combined 65–15 last week in Lynchburg.
That undoubtedly made for a long, quiet bus ride home on Sunday evening, but it doesn’t mean the FredNats’ inaugural season is a lost cause.
Just ask Tony Beasley.
The Bowling Green native spent two decades in the minor leagues as a player, coach, manager and instructor. He served three seasons managing in the same Washington Nationals minor-league system that now employs Lisson and before that, eight years guiding Pittsburgh Pirates’ farm teams.
Beasley is now the Texas Rangers’ third-base coach, but he remembers well the days when keeping score was simply a formality.
“You don’t play every game [in the minors] to win the game,” Beasley said on Sunday afternoon, waiting to catch a flight from Arlington, Texas, to San Francisco. “There are times when what you consider wins for a player don’t show up on the scoreboard. It’s a process. It’s process-driven. You’ve got to stay the course and not get caught up in wins and losses.”
If you bought season tickets for the FredNats and expected to see ready-for-the-majors talent, you’ll be sorely disappointed. This is a low-Class A league. (Said Beasley: “It’s almost entry-level baseball.”)
You’re likely familiar with infielder Jake Boone’s father (Bret) and grandfather (Bob). But unless you’re a fanatic, you probably have never heard of any of the players on the 2021 roster.
Phenoms like Juan Soto (who went from low-A to the big leagues in 2018 at age 19) are like unicorns. Many of the 2021 FredNats were in college or even high school at this time a year ago. Some don’t speak English well, if at all. And none of them played so much as an inning that counted between March of 2020 and last Tuesday.
So the carnage from the opening week in Lynchburg (75 strikeouts by the batters, 29 walks issued by the pitchers, 14 fielding errors) may not be excused, but it can be rationalized.
“Baseball is a funny game,” Beasley said. “When you’ve got young guys, and you take a year away from them, it takes time to get their timing and rhythm. Six games is nothing. They could win their next six, but it would still be the same deal. ... You’ve got to be patient as a staff—and as a fan base as well.”
That’s where the FredNats may be in luck. They’re coming to a city that has never had a team to call its own, one that waited an extra year (and a week) to attend a professional game.
So expectations shouldn’t exactly be through the roof.
The concept of delayed gratification should connect with FredNats fans. At least they have a shiny new ballpark to visit. And a minor-league game is more about entertainment than competition.
Have you ever seen a nature documentary about sea turtles, which come ashore and lay hundreds of eggs in the sand? Then their babies hatch, and crawl their way back toward the ocean. The vast majority become food for predatory birds, but a few lucky ones survive to swim away.
Class-A baseball has only slightly better odds. A handful of players on the FredNats’ 2021 roster could make the Show someday, in D.C. or elsewhere. But most won’t. It’s a grim fact.
Still, ask any of the hopefuls, and there’s nothing they’d rather do. And at this level, they’re graded on more than batting average or ERA.
If a slugger shows the discipline to lay off a breaking pitch out of the strike zone, or a hard-throwing right-hander controls his fastball—or even learns how to hold a runner on first base—it qualifies as progress, even if the other team scores more runs on a given night.
“It’s understanding how to be a pro,” Beasley said. “It’s learning to be on time, developing routines and doing things the organizational way. There are a lot of things that go into it. Wins and losses are really near the bottom of the totem pole.
“No one ever wants to lose ... but if you learn how to do things the right, ultimately those things will translate into wins.”
That could be the FredNats’ mantra for 2021: It may not look good now, but stick with us.
