STEVE DeSHAZO: For Hokies' Fuente, Cavs' Mendenhall, the time is now

Five years is about as long as any coach can legitimately ask for in his evaluation process. After that time, he has “his” players, not leftovers from his predecessor. It allows his staff to make recruiting inroads with state high school coaches--which was a challenge for Fuente and Mendenhall, neither of whom had ties to the Commonwealth before arriving.

And it is sufficient time to establish a coach’s priorities and system. Mendenhall has implemented “The Standard,” while Fuente has tried to extend the best of Beamer’s traditions--think “Enter Sandman”--with his own tweaks, using the motto “Hard. Smart, Tough.”

It helps that both coaches have experienced starting quarterbacks (Brandon Burmeister at Tech, Brennan Armstrong at Virginia) returning after using multiple players at the position a year ago. Both also seem to be in the mix for more of the state’s best prospects after watching the cream of the crop leave in droves after they arrived.

And while the five-year contract extension Tech granted this week to athletic director Whit Babcock, the man who hired Fuente, guarantees nothing, it seems like a validation of his coach. Yes, Babcock took a hard look at Fuente and the program last December, but he decided to stay with the status quo.