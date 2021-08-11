STEVE DeSHAZO: For Hokies' Fuente, Cavs' Mendenhall, the time is now

ALONG WITH the temperature, enthusiasm and the pressure of expectations are rising for the football programs at Virginia Tech and Virginia, with kickoff barely three weeks away.
The 2021 season represents Year 6 for both Justin Fuente in Blacksburg and Bronco Mendenhall in Charlottesville, and neither man wants to allow the modest step back each program took in last fall to become a trend.
We’ll stipulate that 2020 was a unique season, when game plans often hinged on eligibility lists. COVID-19 hindered the Hokies more so than the Cavaliers, but no one emerged totally unscathed.
Still, Fuente oversaw Tech’s first losing regular season (5-6) since 1992, the year before Frank Beamer lifted the program to national prominence, and the end of the Hokies’ 27-year bowl streak.
Virginia’s steady progress in Mendenhall’s first five years also stalled with a 5-5 record that included a one-sided 39-15 loss to the Hokies, the Cavaliers’ 16th defeat in the teams’ past 17 meetings.
External expectations for 2021 aren’t particularly optimistic. Media members predicted the Hokies to finish third and the Cavaliers fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division.
The Cavaliers, who are 4-18 in ACC road games under Mendenhall, must visit three of the four division teams (North Carolina, Miami and Pittsburgh) picked to finish ahead of them. The Hokies get UNC and Pitt at home, but must play four of their last five on the road (including a Nov. 27 date at Virginia). Both schools also host Notre Dame, a 2020 College Football Playoff semifinalist, this fall.
Five years is about as long as any coach can legitimately ask for in his evaluation process. After that time, he has “his” players, not leftovers from his predecessor. It allows his staff to make recruiting inroads with state high school coaches--which was a challenge for Fuente and Mendenhall, neither of whom had ties to the Commonwealth before arriving.
And it is sufficient time to establish a coach’s priorities and system. Mendenhall has implemented “The Standard,” while Fuente has tried to extend the best of Beamer’s traditions--think “Enter Sandman”--with his own tweaks, using the motto “Hard. Smart, Tough.”
It helps that both coaches have experienced starting quarterbacks (Brandon Burmeister at Tech, Brennan Armstrong at Virginia) returning after using multiple players at the position a year ago. Both also seem to be in the mix for more of the state’s best prospects after watching the cream of the crop leave in droves after they arrived.
And while the five-year contract extension Tech granted this week to athletic director Whit Babcock, the man who hired Fuente, guarantees nothing, it seems like a validation of his coach. Yes, Babcock took a hard look at Fuente and the program last December, but he decided to stay with the status quo.
Still, cbssports.com last month rated Fuente as one of three FBS coaches sitting on the hottest of seats, along with Nebraska’s Scott Frost and UConn’s Randy Edsell. Another disappointing season won’t help Fuente’s cause, especially as several of the Hokies’ other programs (including men’s basketball) are improving.
Same goes with Mendenhall at Virginia, where expectations aren’t as high but donors don’t like being dominated by their biggest rival.
There’s always optimism in August. Barring some unexpected successes, by the time the Hokies visit the Cavaliers on Thanksgiving weekend, it may have turned to resignation at one (or both) schools.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443