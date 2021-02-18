STEVE DeSHAZO: For NCAA powers, is sitting out conference tournament worth it?

Unique times call for a change in strategy. If an opponent is destroying you from 3-point range, you might want to scrap your preferred zone defense in favor of man to man.
Similarly, college basketball’s best teams will have an important decision to make next month. In an unprecedented season that has seen dozens of games postponed due to the coronavirus, do they participate in their conference tournaments or skip them to go straight to the NCAA field?
No school has yet indicated it will take that route--but for the Gonzagas and Baylors, it’s worth considering.
There isn’t a major-college team that hasn’t been affected by COVID-19 protocols, either within its own program or as a fallout of opponents’ cases. On Thursday night alone, nine Division I men’s games were postponed or canceled, including three featuring ranked teams.
Thirty-six Atlantic Coast Conference games have been affected this season. If Virginia Tech can emerge from COVID protocols to take the court next Tuesday against Georgia Tech, it will mark the 18th-ranked Hokies’ first game in 17 days.
One irresponsible action by anyone in a program (a player, coach or student manager)--or even just one bit of bad luck--can sideline a team for week. With most major conference men’s tournaments scheduled to start a week before the NCAA’s “first four” games on March 18, is a conference banner worth the risk?
It’s probably not for No. 1 Gonzaga or No. 2 Baylor, both unbeaten and likely to get No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament even with a stumble or two. Other teams at or near the top of the standings of power conferences--No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Illinois in the Big Ten, No. 7 Virginia in the ACC, No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference and No. Southern Cal in the Pacific 12—are assured of at least at-large bids and on track for high seeds.
That’s all assuming they are healthy enough to participate. Every road trip comes with potential pitfalls, no matter how careful the traveling party is.
Most conference tournaments will be played in front of few or no fans, so the risk will be minimized to an extent. And they can be good tuneups for the NCAA event, even if you don’t cut down the nets.
But North Carolina coach Roy Williams was an outspoken critic of conference tournaments long before the pandemic. He saw potentially playing four games in four days in an event that’s essentially set up to make money for his league’s coffers as more of an impediment than a bonus.
It’s notable that of the ACC’s 11 national championship teams since 1991, only three also won that year’s conference tournament.
Ironically, bluebloods like Williams’ Tar Heels (13-7), Duke (9-8), Michigan State (10-9) and especially Kentucky (7-13) may need to win their respective league tournaments next month just to extend their lengthy streaks of NCAA tournament appearances.
So do schools from smaller leagues that will send only their champions to the NCAA field, like Colonial Athletic Association leader James Madison (13-5) and Norfolk State (12-7) in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
VCU (16-4) sits atop the Atlantic 10 standings, but the Rams may not be guaranteed an at-large bid if they don’t add a conference tournament title. Maryland (13-10) also sits squarely on the bubble. Even the Hokies (14-4), despite their 4-0 record against ranked teams, are already rusty enough and need to back in game shape.
Ultimately, this is a first-world dilemma that will affect fewer than a dozen teams. But unless COVID-19 somehow magically disappears in the next three weeks, don’t be surprised if a few of the NCAA top contenders choose to sit out the warmups and go straight to the big dance.
