STEVE DeSHAZO: For NCAA powers, is sitting out conference tournament worth it?

It’s probably not for No. 1 Gonzaga or No. 2 Baylor, both unbeaten and likely to get No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament even with a stumble or two. Other teams at or near the top of the standings of power conferences--No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Illinois in the Big Ten, No. 7 Virginia in the ACC, No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference and No. Southern Cal in the Pacific 12—are assured of at least at-large bids and on track for high seeds.

That’s all assuming they are healthy enough to participate. Every road trip comes with potential pitfalls, no matter how careful the traveling party is.

Most conference tournaments will be played in front of few or no fans, so the risk will be minimized to an extent. And they can be good tuneups for the NCAA event, even if you don’t cut down the nets.

But North Carolina coach Roy Williams was an outspoken critic of conference tournaments long before the pandemic. He saw potentially playing four games in four days in an event that’s essentially set up to make money for his league’s coffers as more of an impediment than a bonus.

It’s notable that of the ACC’s 11 national championship teams since 1991, only three also won that year’s conference tournament.