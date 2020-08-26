STEVE DeSHAZO: For starters, struggling Nationals have been disappointing

WASHINGTON—Perhaps it was sheer coincidence that Stephen Strasburg underwent season-ending wrist surgery on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after former teammate Lucas Giolito pitched a dominant no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox.
Still, that juxtaposition only served to underscore just how disappointing the Washington Nationals’ World Series title defense has been as the midpoint of a season like no other nears.
Few observers believed the Nationals would cruise to a second straight crown. After all, their unlikely 2019 triumph required overcoming a 19-31 start and deficits in the National League wild-card game, the NL championship series and the fall classic, where they had to win Games 6 and 7 in Houston. Losing Anthony Rendon to free agency and Ryan Zimmerman to coronavirus precaution only complicated the effort.
Still, one thing seemed certain: a stellar starting rotation--arguably the game’s best--would keep the Nationals competitive.
Guess again. Despite Patrick Corbin’s rare solid start in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Washington’s collective rotation ERA is 5.39, among the worst in baseball. The Nationals (11-17) have just five wins by starting pitchers all season.
“For me, starting pitching is the key. It really is,” manager Dave Martinez said before Wednesday’s game. “I’ve said it many times. We won the World Series last year because of our starting pitching. Everything else just fell into place, but those guys were horses for us.
“Starting pitching is key for every team. If you get it, use ‘em. They’ve been a huge part of our success here. We’ve had some unbelievable horses, and we still do.”
At times, though, they’ve looked more like claiming-race nags than thoroughbreds.
It said in this space last week that if the Nationals could reach the expanded eight-team NL playoffs with a healthy rotation, they could be dangerous. Strasburg’s surgery after two ineffective starts ensures that won’t happen, but his absence isn’t the only problem.
Neither is Gioloto’s blossoming in Chicago--even though he’d come in handy at the moment. Giolito’s consistency never matched his vast potential as a young pitcher in D.C. And the player the Nationals got for him in their December 2016 trade with the White Sox, Adam Eaton, helped them win a ring--although his costly misplay Wednesday led to the Phillies’ eventual winning run.
But look around. Max Scherzer, perhaps still feeling the effects of a sore hamstring, has allowed nine runs in his past two starts, inflating his ERA from 2.75 to 4.31. That would be his highest mark since 2011, long before his three Cy Young awards.
Anibal Sanchez, a notoriously slow starter, has a 1-3 record and a 6.48 ERA. Corbin’s ERA is a solid 3.82; winless No. 5 starter Austin Voth’s is 6.65.
“Each time out there, I am feeling better and betterm: Corbin said. “I feel like I’m locating better, getting more consistent with all of my pitches.”
Perhaps Corbin’s effort Wednesday (two runs in six-plus innings) was a step in that direction. But the stark truth about the 2020 Nationals is that aside from Juan Soto’s bat and Victor Robles’ glove, they are largely unremarkable.
“If we can get our starting pitcher to go six-plus innings, we’ll be OK,” Martinez said after the game.
It’s been assumed that general manager Mike Rizzo would be looking to upgrade Washington’s offense before next Monday’s trade deadline. The thought that he’d need to find a boost for the rotation seemed blasphemous.
But if the rotation doesn’t pick things up, Rizzo (a pending free agent himself) might have to take a serious look at a starting pitcher trade market that will feature plenty of bidders and, aside from Texas’ Lance Lynn and potentially Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, looks pretty threadbare.
Former Orioles Dylan Bundy (now with the Angels) and Kevin Gausman (Giants) could be available. So could Mike Clevinger, who fell out of favor in Cleveland by exposing himself (and his teammates) to the coronavirus, plus current Oriole Alex Cobb and the Giants’ Jonny Cueto.
Few of those pitchers have the credentials of most of Washington’s current rotation. But if the Nats’ starters don’t start living up to their reputations, can you blame Rizzo for looking?
