STEVE DeSHAZO: For starters, struggling Nationals have been disappointing

WASHINGTON—Perhaps it was sheer coincidence that Stephen Strasburg underwent season-ending wrist surgery on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after former teammate Lucas Giolito pitched a dominant no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox.

Still, that juxtaposition only served to underscore just how disappointing the Washington Nationals’ World Series title defense has been as the midpoint of a season like no other nears.

Few observers believed the Nationals would cruise to a second straight crown. After all, their unlikely 2019 triumph required overcoming a 19-31 start and deficits in the National League wild-card game, the NL championship series and the fall classic, where they had to win Games 6 and 7 in Houston. Losing Anthony Rendon to free agency and Ryan Zimmerman to coronavirus precaution only complicated the effort.

Still, one thing seemed certain: a stellar starting rotation--arguably the game’s best--would keep the Nationals competitive.

Guess again. Despite Patrick Corbin’s rare solid start in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Washington’s collective rotation ERA is 5.39, among the worst in baseball. The Nationals (11-17) have just five wins by starting pitchers all season.