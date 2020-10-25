STEVE DeSHAZO: For Washington, competent just might be good enough

LANDOVER, Md.—No evaluation of the Washington Football Team’s rare enjoyable Sunday is credible without acknowledging the dumpster fire that the Dallas Cowboys have become.

Not since Troy Aikman’s 1–15 rookie season of 1989 (with that one win coming in RFK Stadium) have the Cowboys been in such disarray. Even with a slew of injuries, Sunday’s 25–3 rout extended a remarkable run of futility and surely will cause Jerry Jones to consider some radical changes, starting with embattled rookie head coach Mike McCarthy.

That’s a matter for another day and another city. But the injury-fueled futility of NFC East co-favorites Dallas and Philadelphia have opened the door for Washington (2–5) incredibly to reach its bye week half a game out of first place and to expand on its modest expectations.

Still, perspective may be the next goal.

“We’ve set the bar really high for ourselves,” said Terry McLaurin, who is now 5–18 in his two years in a Washington uniform. “Now that we’ve put that on film, we have to come out and live up to that each week.”

McLaurin’s words might have carried more meaning if he hadn’t referred to Dallas as a “good football team.”