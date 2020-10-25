STEVE DeSHAZO: For Washington, competent just might be good enough

LANDOVER, Md.—No evaluation of the Washington Football Team’s rare enjoyable Sunday is credible without acknowledging the dumpster fire that the Dallas Cowboys have become.
Not since Troy Aikman’s 1–15 rookie season of 1989 (with that one win coming in RFK Stadium) have the Cowboys been in such disarray. Even with a slew of injuries, Sunday’s 25–3 rout extended a remarkable run of futility and surely will cause Jerry Jones to consider some radical changes, starting with embattled rookie head coach Mike McCarthy.
That’s a matter for another day and another city. But the injury-fueled futility of NFC East co-favorites Dallas and Philadelphia have opened the door for Washington (2–5) incredibly to reach its bye week half a game out of first place and to expand on its modest expectations.
Still, perspective may be the next goal.
“We’ve set the bar really high for ourselves,” said Terry McLaurin, who is now 5–18 in his two years in a Washington uniform. “Now that we’ve put that on film, we have to come out and live up to that each week.”
McLaurin’s words might have carried more meaning if he hadn’t referred to Dallas as a “good football team.”
Honestly, in the 2020 NFC East, the bar is competence, and frankly, it’s been a while since you could say that about the D.C. franchise. Still, McLaurin’s team was the only worthy squad on the field on Sunday.
To their credit, Washington’s players are improving, as you would expect under a proven coach like Ron Rivera. He’s working with his second starting quarterback of the season (Kyle Allen), with a rookie featured running back (Antonio Gibson) who played mostly receiver in college, and a tight end (Logan Thomas) who was a starting quarterback at Virginia Tech.
Gibson and Thomas showed on Sunday that their progression may be indicative of their team’s potential.
Gibson set career
highs with 20 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown, including a 40-yard burst on a first-quarter counter play that demonstrated none of the tentativeness the third-round pick showed in the first six games.
“When he makes the decision to hit the hole, he’s hitting it and hitting it hard and breaking arm tackles and bouncing off people and going,” said Thomas, who had four catches for 60 yards and a TD of his own. “I’m proud of him. I’m proud to see where he started and where he is now. He just needs to keep going forward because there’s no ceiling for that guy.”
Because everything in arguably the NFL’s worst division in history is graded on a forgiving curve, neither Gibson nor his team needs to be spectacular. Sunday’s performance was nowhere near perfect, but it marked a step forward, and it was plenty good enough.
A week after a failed 2-point conversion resulted in a 20–19 road loss to the New York Giants, Washington was stuffed on an early fourth-and-goal play. Later, Rivera’s team allowed a 67-yard kickoff return, missed a 45-yard field goal and lost two key defenders: safety Landon Collins to an ankle injury and linebacker Jon Bostic to an ejection for a helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked out Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton.
Despite all that, Washington held an opponent out of the end zone for the first time since 2012.
In a pass-happy era, Rivera’s team is decidedly old-school. Sunday’s victory was based on a solid run game and a strong defense, two assets that would make Joe Gibbs smile.
“That’s us starting to get a little bit of an identity,” Allen said. “It’s been a tough year, but we’re fighting to see who we are as a team.”
The good news is, they don’t have to be all that good to be competitive. The better news: the schedule immediately after next week’s bye is forgiving, starting with a rematch against the Giants and games against the Bengals, Lions and a Thanksgiving Day visit to these same dysfunctional Cowboys.
By Black Friday, Washington’s players are usually looking forward to the holidays rather than the playoffs. Nothing is normal this year, though, so why shouldn’t they think medium, er, big?
“I think the past weeks, we played really well in spurts,” linebacker Cole Holcomb said. “Now, we’re finally starting to get a more consistent basis with the team. [We need to] keep pushing like that, keep building off it.”
