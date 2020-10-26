STEVE DeSHAZO: Ford, Gurley find touchdowns aren't always the ultimate goal

If Devyn Ford was bizarrely disappointed in himself Saturday night, he could take comfort in the fact that Todd Gurley did the same thing he had done 24 hours later.
Ford was named The Free Lance-Star’s high school football player of the decade largely because of his ability to score touchdowns. He reached the end zone more than 100 times at North Stafford, helping him earn a scholarship to Penn State, where a confluence of circumstances made him the Nittany Lions’ primary ball-carrier in the opening game of his coronavirus-delayed sophomore season.
Ford scored again on Saturday—and may have immediately wished he hadn’t. His uncontested 14-yard touchdown run with 1:42 remaining in regulation gave the Lions a 28–20 lead over Indiana, which got the ball back, scored and converted a 2-point conversion to send the game into overtime.
After Penn State scored first and kicked the extra point in the extra period, the Hoosiers also reached the end zone, and quarterback Michael Penix’s spectacular, replay-confirmed dive to the pylon produced another 2-point conversion and a stunning 36–35 win. (If you haven’t seen the replay or the iconic photo of Penix stretching for the pylon, find it.)
After the magnitude of the final minutes dissipated, much of the postgame conjecture centered on Ford’s touchdown run.
Had he taken a knee short of the end zone—a counterintuitive move for any football player—Penn State likely would have been able to run out the clock, or at least made it almost impossible for Indiana to drive the length of the field in the final seconds. Ford seemed confused and unsuccessfully tried not to cross the goal line, once he understood the circumstances.
“We went through that situation this week. We went through that situation on the sideline,” Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters after the game, without specifically citing Ford, who was not made available for interviews.
Added Franklin, whose late-game strategy has been criticized before: “Obviously, we could have handled it better and I could have handled it better, What we wanted to do is get as much as you can and get down.”
Ford may be feeling a bit better on Sunday after Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley did essentially the same thing, with a similar result.
Trailing by two points and out of timeouts, the Detroit Lions let Gurley waltz into the end zone from 10 yards out with 1:08 remaining Sunday. Gurley realized the situation too late and tried to stop himself, but like Ford, barely broke the plane of the end zone. The Lions then took over and drove for a touchdown and PAT with no time left for a 23–22 victory.
“I was mad as hell,” Gurley said after the game. “I was trying not to [score]. My momentum took me in. ... It’s one of them unfortunate situations. I’ve been in plenty of those situations since my rookie year, about six or seven. I’ve always got down, just an unfortunate one right there.”
Two points are worth making here.
First, coaches at all levels preach situational awareness to their players, asking them to understand time, score, down and distance. Ron Rivera benched Dwayne Haskins three weeks ago, and the final straw came when he failed to throw the ball into the end zone on fourth and goal against the Baltimore Ravens.
So yes, Ford should have been better prepared. But if a former All-Pro running back like Gurley can make the “mistake” of scoring a touchdown, Ford shouldn’t be ridiculed for doing what he was taught to do from the first time he touched a football. (It’s highly unlikely he’ll do it again in similar circumstances, though.)
Second, blame for the losses shouldn’t rest solely on Ford or Gurley. Their defensive teammates allowed the opponents to drive the length of the field. In Penn State’s case, Indiana scored 16 points after Ford’s touchdown.
Will Penn State and the Falcons spend time this week practicing how not to score? That’s unlikely.
Ford, like Gurley, will be encouraged to reach the end zone as often as possible. And if he can do so against third-ranked Ohio State this Saturday night, he shouldn’t hesitate—unless his team is leading by seven points in the final minute.
By now, there’s no excuse not to know that.
Steve DeShazo
