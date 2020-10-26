STEVE DeSHAZO: Ford, Gurley find touchdowns aren't always the ultimate goal

Had he taken a knee short of the end zone—a counterintuitive move for any football player—Penn State likely would have been able to run out the clock, or at least made it almost impossible for Indiana to drive the length of the field in the final seconds. Ford seemed confused and unsuccessfully tried not to cross the goal line, once he understood the circumstances.

“We went through that situation this week. We went through that situation on the sideline,” Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters after the game, without specifically citing Ford, who was not made available for interviews.

Added Franklin, whose late-game strategy has been criticized before: “Obviously, we could have handled it better and I could have handled it better, What we wanted to do is get as much as you can and get down.”

Ford may be feeling a bit better on Sunday after Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley did essentially the same thing, with a similar result.

Trailing by two points and out of timeouts, the Detroit Lions let Gurley waltz into the end zone from 10 yards out with 1:08 remaining Sunday. Gurley realized the situation too late and tried to stop himself, but like Ford, barely broke the plane of the end zone. The Lions then took over and drove for a touchdown and PAT with no time left for a 23–22 victory.