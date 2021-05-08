STEVE DeSHAZO: Former Chancellor standout Carr savoring World Cup-level competition in playing for Puerto Rico

He’ll report to a camp on May 24 to prepare for those matches and absorb more lessons about what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“It meant the world to me, to play with professional players, day in and day out, from across the world,” Carr said. “It opened my eyes as to how I could play.

“When I first got to college, I didn’t know if I could play at that level. It taught me a lot about what I need to go to get to the next level, how the lifestyle needs to be. I hope to bring some of those traits back to my college team. The biggest thing is the lifestyle. Everything is dedicated to soccer.”

Puerto Rico recently hired Dave Sarachan as its national team coach. Sarachan, who could not be reached for comment, was the interim U.S. National Team coach in 2017–18 after Bruce Arena resigned.

Carr interpreted his insertion into the Trinidad and Tobago match, even for a few minutes of action, as a positive development.

“Now that I have my foot in the door with the coach, he has more confidence in me,” Carr said. “There’s a lot of competition on the team, but hopefully now he sees me as capable, and I hope I get more opportunities to prove myself on the field.”