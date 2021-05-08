STEVE DeSHAZO: Former Chancellor standout Carr savoring World Cup-level competition in playing for Puerto Rico

THREE MINUTES might not seem like much. You can’t boil water on a stove or change a tire in 180 seconds, unless you’re a NASCAR crew member.
Still, three minutes of World Cup qualifying action were enough to whet Eli Carr’s appetite for what he hopes are many more to come.
The former Chancellor High School star got on the pitch as a substitute in the 87th minute of Puerto Rico’s 1–1 draw with Trinidad and Tobago on March 28. He didn’t directly influence the outcome, but he got a taste of international soccer in front of several relatives in the stands in Mayaguez.
“It was the first game that they had allowed fans, and my family was able to come and watch me make my début,” Carr said by phone last week. “It meant a lot for the country, because Trinidad and Tobago is a very good team.”
Because Carr’s mother Teri’s family hails for Puerto Rico, he is eligible to represent the U.S. territory. He competed in two games for Puerto Rico’s Under-20 national team in its World Cup qualifiers last year, but this was his senior-level coming-out party.
Puerto Rico went 0–1–1 in its first two qualifying matches, dropping a 1–0 decision to St. Kitts and Nevis on March 24. Carr didn’t play in that match, but he hopes to see more time in the final two qualifying matches, June 1 against the Bahamas and June 7 against Guyana.
He’ll report to a camp on May 24 to prepare for those matches and absorb more lessons about what it takes to compete at the highest level.
“It meant the world to me, to play with professional players, day in and day out, from across the world,” Carr said. “It opened my eyes as to how I could play.
“When I first got to college, I didn’t know if I could play at that level. It taught me a lot about what I need to go to get to the next level, how the lifestyle needs to be. I hope to bring some of those traits back to my college team. The biggest thing is the lifestyle. Everything is dedicated to soccer.”
Puerto Rico recently hired Dave Sarachan as its national team coach. Sarachan, who could not be reached for comment, was the interim U.S. National Team coach in 2017–18 after Bruce Arena resigned.
Carr interpreted his insertion into the Trinidad and Tobago match, even for a few minutes of action, as a positive development.
“Now that I have my foot in the door with the coach, he has more confidence in me,” Carr said. “There’s a lot of competition on the team, but hopefully now he sees me as capable, and I hope I get more opportunities to prove myself on the field.”
Playing for Puerto Rico meant missing a chunk of Carr’s sophomore season at Longwood University, which was moved to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The midfielder played in only five of the Lancers’ nine games and didn’t register a goal or an assist. (He had two assists as a freshman in 2019.)
“I obviously had to miss a month of the college season, but the opportunity to play for the national team was not something I could [pass] up,” Carr said “ … I wouldn’t say my coach [Jon Atkinson] was happy about it. He was happy for me, but when one of your players is missing a chunk of the season, that’s not good.”
Carr, who scored a school-record 41 goals as a senior at Chancellor in 2018, said he plans to transfer to Old Dominion University in the fall. First, though, he’ll try to help Puerto Rico win its final two qualifying matches.
Only the top team in each of CONCACAF’s six divisions qualifies for next summer’s World Cup. St. Kitts and Nevis is 2–0, meaning that unless it loses its final two matches, Puerto Rico has no chance of advancing, even if it wins its final two. Puerto Rico has never qualified for a World Cup.
That’s of little concern at the moment to Carr, who turned 20 in January. He’s one of the younger players on a Puerto Rican squad that features a lot of youth—and optimism.
“We talk about that constantly,” Carr said, “about the need to build something special—maybe not for this World Cup, but for the next one.”
