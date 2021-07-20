STEVE DeSHAZO: FredNats' case for the defense is critical to their hopes

Off-target throws by pitchers Michael Cuevas’ and Urenas Tuesday night marked the FredNats’ 103rd and 104th errors of the season, and they led to the 89th and 90th unearned runs the team has allowed—by far the most in the Low-A East League.

And those are just official errors. There are other mistakes that can cost a team—especially one comprised of 20-year-olds—without showing up in the box score. Things like throwing to the wrong base, missing a cutoff man or allowing a potential base stealer to take a huge lead off first base.

You can get buried under an avalanche of numbers, but here’s one that stands out: in only 12 of their 67 games have the FredNats managed not to commit at least one error.

That’s the bad news. Here’s a small reason for optimism: two of those 12 came in the final two games of last week’s series in Lynchburg. It marked the third time in the past six weeks that they kept a clean sheet for at least 18 consecutive innings.

That factoid probably won’t end up on a baseball card, but it represents baby steps. So does this: after committing 33 errors in their 0–16 start (roughly two per game), the FredNats have reduced that to 71 in their last 51 contests (1.4 per outing). Again, not great, but their respectable 22–29 record in that span reflects the improvement.