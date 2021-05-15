STEVE DeSHAZO: FredNats have plenty of company in minor-league struggles

The Generals finally broke through with a 10–2 win over the Madisonville (Ky.) Miners in the second game of a doubleheader on May 31. To celebrate, the team’s owner, Hiram Hopper, shut down the team, which was losing money and struggling to attract fans. The Generals forfeited their final 18 games and officially finished with a 1–44 record.

The Generals weren’t alone in their struggles. The 1914 Austin Senators lost 32 consecutive Texas League games. The 1927 Reading (Pa.) Keys lost 31 straight—but still finished with a better record than they had a year earlier (31–129).

Minor league historian Will Christensen reports the worst full-season record by any team was the 4–71 mark by the 1908 Oakland Commuters in the independent California League. Among affiliated teams, the nadir is the 1952 Waco Pirates, who went 29–118 in the Class B Big State League. The Medicine Hat Blue Jays went 12–58 in the 1988 Rookie Pioneer League’s short season.

It should be pointed out that none of those teams likely played in a ballpark anywhere near as nice as the FredNats’ new home, and none of them had the resources available to them as an affiliate of one of the major leagues’ wealthiest ownership families. And because they’re new in town, the FredNats have an excited (and hopefully patient) new fan base.