STEVE DeSHAZO: FredNats have plenty of company in minor-league struggles

SUCCESS HAS BEEN elusive so far, to say the least, for the Fredericksburg Nationals. The relocated minor team baseball had lost its first 10 games entering play Saturday night, including three double-digit setbacks, and had been outscored by a combined 102–27.
There’s no sugar-coating it. This team has been overwhelmed by more talented squads from Lynchburg (six times) and Delmarva (four). Its youth and the rust from missing the entire 2020 season have been painfully evident.
Lest you think this is as bad as it gets, though, it’s not even close. Minor league baseball has a long and colorful history that stretches back over a century, and that includes some truly awful seasons.
Before we get to that, remember that the 1988 Baltimore Orioles endured an excruciating 0–21 start despite the presence of Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. in the lineup. And that was (allegedly) a major league team.
Futility in the minors has been even more spectacular. Historians at the Society for American Baseball Research have uncovered some doozies.
Exhibit A is the 1954 Jackson (Tenn.) Generals of the independent Kitty League, who dropped their first 26 games that season. According to historian Brian Morrison, their home field was a converted race track that, fittingly, had a trash dump just beyond the right field fence. There was no trainer, and the team’s “business office” was a filing cabinet behind the counter of a local restaurant.
The Generals finally broke through with a 10–2 win over the Madisonville (Ky.) Miners in the second game of a doubleheader on May 31. To celebrate, the team’s owner, Hiram Hopper, shut down the team, which was losing money and struggling to attract fans. The Generals forfeited their final 18 games and officially finished with a 1–44 record.
The Generals weren’t alone in their struggles. The 1914 Austin Senators lost 32 consecutive Texas League games. The 1927 Reading (Pa.) Keys lost 31 straight—but still finished with a better record than they had a year earlier (31–129).
Minor league historian Will Christensen reports the worst full-season record by any team was the 4–71 mark by the 1908 Oakland Commuters in the independent California League. Among affiliated teams, the nadir is the 1952 Waco Pirates, who went 29–118 in the Class B Big State League. The Medicine Hat Blue Jays went 12–58 in the 1988 Rookie Pioneer League’s short season.
It should be pointed out that none of those teams likely played in a ballpark anywhere near as nice as the FredNats’ new home, and none of them had the resources available to them as an affiliate of one of the major leagues’ wealthiest ownership families. And because they’re new in town, the FredNats have an excited (and hopefully patient) new fan base.
The Washington Nationals already have brought in reinforcements. Jeremy De La Rosa, a 19-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic who is rated the franchise’s No. 6 prospect, was called up on Friday, along with infielders Viandel Pena (No. 26) and Leandro Emiliani (a 2019 Gulf Coast League all-star). And after the baseball draft in July, there will be another influx of new players.
Will they help? Time will tell.
But in the misery-loves-company category, the FredNats weren’t the only team in the Low-A East League that is struggling. The Kannapolis (N.C.) Cannon Ballers, the Chicago White Sox’s affiliate, were also 0–10 entering play on Saturday and were no-hit by Fayetteville on Friday.
Those two teams’ social media accounts have been commiserating from afar. They are scheduled to begin a six-game series July 6 in Fredericksburg. The odds that both will still be winless at the time are infinitesimal.
But this is baseball. And as former pitcher Joaquin Andujar once replied when asked to sum up his sport in one word: “You never know.”
