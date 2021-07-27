STEVE DeSHAZO: FredNats will feel ripples from draft and trades

The farther you are from a major splashdown, the smaller are the ripples you sense. That doesn’t mean, though, that they won’t be felt, sooner or later.
Two significant events figure to keep the Fredericksburg Nationals’ roster in flux for the rest of their inaugural season.
The first was Major League Baseball’s first-year player draft earlier this month, in which the Washington Nationals chose 20 young men whom they hope can reach the major leagues some day. At least few of them are likely to wear a FredNats uniform before the season ends on Sept. 19, and the parent club undoubtedly will want to get a glimpse at what they can do in a real-life professional game.
With roster limits and only nine men allowed on the field at a time, that means that some of the current FredNats may not get the playing time they’ve become accustomed to seeing. It could mean a seat on the bench, or an unwanted trip back to the Nationals’ minor-league training site in West Palm Beach, Fla., or (in the worst-case scenario) a difficult closed-door meeting with the coaching staff.
It’s a cruel part of the business that is baseball. Winning isn’t the most important thing in the minors, but when you are 23–49 and have the league’s second-worst team batting average and ERA, few jobs are truly safe.
The second upheaval could come later this week if, as expected, the struggling parent club starts peddling veterans before Friday’s trade deadline. And it could become a two-edged sword for minor-leaguers within the organization.
Normally at this time of year, Washington’s farmhands are checking their phones before and after games to see if they’ve been traded away as the big-league team tries to add an arm to its bullpen or a veteran pinch-hitter. Lucas Giolito, Robbie Ray and Jesus Luzardo are among the prospects Mike Rizzo has relinquished (usually with good return).
This year is different. With the Nationals imploding, Rizzo may be tempted to clean house and start a rebuilding effort around All-Star Juan Soto. If so, he’ll be looking to replenish what is universally considered to be baseball’s weakest farm system.
That could mean several highly valued prospects becoming Nationals, probably before they’re big-league ready. Depending on age and talent, they could land with any of Washington’s four farm teams (Triple-A Rochester, Double-A Harrisburg, High-A Wilmington or Fredericksburg). Even if they are assigned to a higher level of play, it could start a downward domino effect of demotions that eventually reaches the FredNats.
But there’s also an opportunity in a fresh start. There haven’t been many of FredNats who have impressed, but those who have may get a longer look from a team with holes to fill.
Left-hander Mitchell Parker earned a promotion to Wilmington with several dominant starts for the FredNats. Outfielder Ricardo Méndez certainly picked an opportune time to raise his average to .314 with a 19-game hitting streak (and to go 4 for 5 on the night after it was snapped).
The FredNats finally have a couple of Washington’s highest-rated prospects in their clubhouse in pitcher Jackson Rutledge (the Nationals’ first-round pick two years ago) and outfielder Jorge De La Rosa. Statistically, neither has been dominant, but they’ll have their chances to impress.
Infielders Jose Sanchez and Junior Martina and starting pitcher Rodney Theophile (who’s 1–7 despite a respectable 4.30 ERA) have also provided solid play in a largely forgettable season on the field. Continued improvement could give them more attention, especially if the parent club conducts a fire sale before Friday.
There’s an old saying in baseball that every day brings a new opportunity. The FredNats haven’t taken advantage of too many of theirs this season. For some of them, they’ll need to start soon.
