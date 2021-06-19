STEVE DeSHAZO: Gomes is Nationals' early-season MVP

HERE’S ONE of many reasons you shouldn’t get too caught up in baseball analytics.
According to ESPN.com statistics, Yan Gomes is tied for 177th in one of the sport’s defining new statistics, Wins Above Replacement. That rating of 1.1 puts him in the company of such notables as Mike Zunino, Max Stassi and Akil Baddoo. (I had to look them up, too.)
Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is one of those nebulous creations that no one is absolutely sure of its formula, like KFC’s breading or cell-phone user agreements. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom and Fernando Tatis Jr. are in the top 10, so there’s certainly some credibility to it.
Still, anyone who has watched the Washington Nationals stumble through the first third of their season would readily acknowledge that on a team with plenty of high-profile names, Gomes is the reason they’re still relevant.
Gomes is a well-traveled 33-year-old catcher with a .247 career batting average who has played more than 100 games three times in a decade-long career. But without him, the Nationals’ season would have long ago floated away like Tom Hanks’ volleyball Wilson in “Cast Away.”
In the past week alone, Gomes hit a grand slam in Tuesday’s 8–1 win over Pittsburgh; homered again in Wednesday’s 3–1 victory over the Pirates; and delivered a walkoff single in Friday’s 1–0 triumph over the first-place New York Mets—after throwing out two would-be base stealers in the top of the ninth.
That four-day performance alone seems like more than 1.1 win over replacement. And it doesn’t even take into consideration the job Gomes has done handling a depleted pitching staff that doesn’t seem to be missing its star power.
As of Saturday, the Nationals’ injured list included Max Scherzer (groin), Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) and Daniel Hudson (elbow). Yet entering Saturday’s doubleheader against the Mets, Washington had allowed six earned runs in its past eight games, a 0.78 ERA that marks the best eight-game stretch since the team moved from Montreal in 2005.
Gomes doesn’t get all the credit for that. Erik Fedde, he of the 20 consecutive scoreless innings, Patrick Corbin, Joe Ross and others have been outstanding.
But Gomes calls the pitches in most of the games, and has helped Fedde and Ross find the consistency that eluded them for much of their early careers. That’s been crucial without Scherzer and Strasburg anchoring the top of the rotation. Was it a coincidence that the Nationals’ five-game win streak ended Saturday afternoon when Gomes sat out the opener of a day-night doubleheader?
Gomes also has thrown out 14 base runners this season, the most in Major League Baseball.
“He’s been awesome,” manager Dave Martinez told reporters Friday night. “And what he’s meant to this team, his leadership, and the way he controls our pitchers, he’s done a great job.”
In terms of popularity and name recognition, Gomes would rank far below teammates Scherzer, Strasburg, Juan Soto, Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman. But there’s little doubt that he has been the Nationals’ most valuable player so far—and deserving of his second career All-Star Game appearance. (He was chosen to the American League team in 2018 while playing for Cleveland.)
Even after the past week’s heroics, the Nationals entered play Saturday six games behind the first-place Mets. They have plenty of issues, including struggles at the plate with runners in scoring position. And if Scherzer and Strasburg don’t return to form, it’s wishful thinking to believe the rest of the staff can keep up its pace.
But in their 15 years in D.C., the Nationals have rarely enjoyed the kind of two-way performance from a catcher they’re getting from Gomes. He’s in the final season of a two-year, $10 million contract that’s looking more and more like a bargain and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.
General manager Mike Rizzo is already contemplating contract offers to Turner, Soto and Scherzer this winter, but he’d be wise to focus on keeping Gomes in the fold. Otherwise, the Nationals may discover just how much better Gomes actually is than a replacement.
