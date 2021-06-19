STEVE DeSHAZO: Gomes is Nationals' early-season MVP

HERE’S ONE of many reasons you shouldn’t get too caught up in baseball analytics.

According to ESPN.com statistics, Yan Gomes is tied for 177th in one of the sport’s defining new statistics, Wins Above Replacement. That rating of 1.1 puts him in the company of such notables as Mike Zunino, Max Stassi and Akil Baddoo. (I had to look them up, too.)

Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is one of those nebulous creations that no one is absolutely sure of its formula, like KFC’s breading or cell-phone user agreements. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom and Fernando Tatis Jr. are in the top 10, so there’s certainly some credibility to it.

Still, anyone who has watched the Washington Nationals stumble through the first third of their season would readily acknowledge that on a team with plenty of high-profile names, Gomes is the reason they’re still relevant.

Gomes is a well-traveled 33-year-old catcher with a .247 career batting average who has played more than 100 games three times in a decade-long career. But without him, the Nationals’ season would have long ago floated away like Tom Hanks’ volleyball Wilson in “Cast Away.”