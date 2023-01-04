STEVE DeSHAZO: Hamlin's injury gives the NFL the chance to do the right thing

Whenever we witness a horrifying event such as Damar Hamlin’s nationally televised collapse on “Monday Night Football,” the word “perspective” always emerges.

“Football” — or whatever sport is involved — “is just a game,” the talking heads say. “This is life and death. It shows you what’s really important.”

True, but talk is cheap. Actions matter. And the NFL — which has justifiably taken tons of criticism during Roger Goodell’s tenure as commissioner for putting profits first — needs to do the right thing for once.

Unless the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are adamant about playing their respective games this weekend, they should be canceled. No one who saw the fear, concern and terror in the eyes of players from both teams truly believes either can prepare or perform. Both teams are headed to the playoffs, so give them time to process and recover.

That’s highly unlikely, but at the very least, the NFL can declare Monday night’s game a no-contest, rather than trying to resume it next week.

You can be sure the league is considering finishing the game, for several reasons. Foremost are the playoff implications; both teams are in contention for the AFC’s top seed and a first-round bye. The Bengals also haven’t yet clinched the North Division, so their playoff path could go in very different directions.

Also indirectly affected are the Kansas City Chiefs, who are vying with the Bills for the AFC’s top seed, and the Baltimore Ravens, who still have a slim chance of winning the North if they could beat the Bengals on Sunday.

Then there’s the NFL’s macho image: as on Broadway, the show must go on.

The league played through the 2020 COVID-19 epidemic, with only a few games rescheduled. The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 resulted in the first week’s games being moved to the end of the season. Sixty years ago, the league refused to cancel games after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, a decision commissioner Pete Rozelle later publicly regretted.

And with a week off scheduled between the Jan. 19 conference championship games and the Feb. 12 Super Bowl, the NFL could require the Bills and Bengals to finish up next weekend, then start the playoffs a week later, pushing the playoffs back a week and eliminating the Feb. 5 bye week.

Don’t put it past the league. Amid all of the online speculation Monday night came word that the NFL wanted the Bills and Bengals to resume following a five-minute pause after Hamill was taken off the field in an ambulance. Only after the players and coaches strenuously objected was the game called off.

The NFL has denied those reports, but they sound plausible, given the league’s dedication to the bottom line. All eyes are now on Goodell and he and his regime try to figure out what’s best.

Football is an inherently violent sport, a fact accepted by everyone who suits up and encouraged by a global fan base. Injuries occur in every game at every level, although catastrophes like Hamlin’s are thankfully rare.

Still, with Hamlin remaining in critical condition as of Wednesday, a pall still hangs over the league. Players and commentators reiterated all week that we should remember that these are human beings first and entertainers second.

The NFL should keep that in mind during these troubling times. For once, it should do the right thing.