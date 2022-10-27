STEVE DeSHAZO: Harper, Baker reunite in World Series — this time as rivals

If it seems like a lifetime ago that the Washington Nationals celebrated their 2019 World Series title, it’s been even longer since Dusty Baker and Bryce Harper were part of their sustained success.

And don’t forget, Baker managed the Nats to back-to-back National League East titles in 2016 and ‘17, with Harper hitting a combined 53 home runs in those seasons.

Baker was unceremoniously fired after the 2017 season after back-to-back first-round playoff losses, and Harper left via free agency the following winter.

The Nationals looked shrewd in 2019, when they used a remarkable surge to win it all under Baker’s successor, Dave Martinez. With Harper in Philadelphia, Juan Soto emerged as Washington’s new young star, and the future looked bright.

It should not be forgotten that Baker and Harper helped set the stage for Washington’s 2019 title, even if they weren’t in uniform. Now, with the Nationals in the early stages of their “reboot,” both Baker and Harper have made it to the World Series — this time, as adversaries.

There are many reasons to root against the Houston Astros, starting with the cheating scandal that tainted their 2018 title — and got them within one victory of a repeat in ‘19.

Baker isn’t one of those reasons. In fact, Houston’s main incentive in hiring him after firing A.J. Hinch was the universal respect Baker brought to the position.

He’s beloved in the sport and the closest thing baseball has to a renaissance man. He was the on-deck batter when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record in 1974, and he dabbles in art, fine wine and plenty of other endeavors. No one in the sport has a more diverse circle of friends.

The one glaring omission in his résumé is a World Series title, and at age 73, this may be his best chance. While other high seeds have fallen, his Astros are unbeaten in the playoffs, coming off a sweep of the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Standing in his way are Harper and the Phillies, who wouldn’t even have made the playoffs under the old system, but qualified as the third NL wild card and upset the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres to reach the Fall Classic.

They might have been seeded higher had Harper been healthy all season. But a broken thumb limited him to 99 games and 18 regular-season homers, his lowest non-pandemic-season total since 2014.

He’s now essentially a designated hitter (another option that wouldn’t have been available to an NL player in previous seasons). And he’s not even the Phillies’ most feared slugger. That would be another former Nat, Kyle Schwarber, who led the NL with 46 homers in the regular season.

But Harper leads the Phillies in every meaningful postseason batting category, including average (.419), homers (five) and RBIs (11). His postseason OPS is an absurd 1.351.

Just as importantly, he has matured from the brash phenom who came to D.C. with ridiculously high expectations into a good teammate and family man. And he’s still only 30, even though it feels like he’s been around the game almost as long as Baker.

His Phillies are playing with house money and have managed to bump the unbeaten Eagles below the fold in sports-made Philadelphia’s sporting conscience. Their final mission is to derail the Astros’ express and deny Baker (and his ace, Justin Verlander) a long-awaited title.

It doesn’t seem likely.

Harper will get more chances. But these Astros seem too deep, too talented and too experienced to lose now. We’ll go with Houston in six games, and hope Harper is among the first to congratulate Baker.