STEVE DeSHAZO: Haskins, Gibson provide glimmer of hope in Washington's latest loss

Haskins' accuracy looked better on Sunday, and physically, he's up to NFL standards. But thanks to limited starting experience in college and the NFL, he's still lacking in what Rivera called "situational awareness."

Two cases from Sunday were glaring.

The first of Kendall Fuller's two interceptions on the day gave Washington the ball at the Baltimore 37 with 31 seconds remaining in the first half. After two passes to J.D. McKissic picked up 12 yards, Haskins and his offense dawdled in getting set up. Rivera was forced to burn his final timeout with five seconds left and kick a field goal rather than taking a shot at the end zone.

Then, with the outcome already decided, Haskins led Washington on a 19-play, nine-minute drive that reached the Baltimore 10. After a false-start penalty, Haskins took a crushing 18-yard sack.

On fourth down at the 13, Rivera eschewed a field goal and gave Haskins a shot at the end zone. Instead, he threw short to Isaiah Wright, who was tackled at the 8, turning the ball over with nothing to show for the effort.

Said Rivera: "He has to understand at that point, he has to put the ball to get in position to get into the end zone, or put it in the end zone. ... He's gonna have growing pains. We know that. But he also knows he has to perform."