STEVE DeSHAZO: Haskins, Gibson provide glimmer of hope in Washington's latest loss

LANDOVER, Md.—If you get hung up on that whole binary wins-and-losses thing, Sunday's 31–17 defeat against Baltimore represented more of the same old story or the Washington Football Team.
But this is a year where the normal standards go out the window. Everything is graded on a curve, and evaluations require considerably more nuance than usual—even for a 1–3 team.
Even weakened by cancer treatments, Ron Rivera wasn't about to lavish praise Sunday on his team—or its young quarterback, Dwayne Haskins—after a third straight loss that was never in doubt.
Still, even a grizzled old coach could see some positives—not only in Haskins' play, but in the emergence of rookie Antonio Gibson as a dangerous offensive complement.
"I thought Dwayne had some moments," Rivera said. "There are still some things that, again, we're still working through and we're still developing and learning. There are some things that. obviously, he's going to wish he had back. He made some plays, and obviously, he missed some plays. ... This is all a growing and learning process for him."
A week earlier in Cleveland, Haskins committed four turnovers in a dismal performance that left Rivera to mention a "cutoff point," hinting that no one's job was safe.
On Sunday, Haskins clearly avoided risks, rarely forcing the ball downfield against the Ravens' solid defense. It paid off with some outstanding fantasy league numbers (314 yards), but not the kind of plays required to upset one of the league's best teams.
Haskins' accuracy looked better on Sunday, and physically, he's up to NFL standards. But thanks to limited starting experience in college and the NFL, he's still lacking in what Rivera called "situational awareness."
Two cases from Sunday were glaring.
The first of Kendall Fuller's two interceptions on the day gave Washington the ball at the Baltimore 37 with 31 seconds remaining in the first half. After two passes to J.D. McKissic picked up 12 yards, Haskins and his offense dawdled in getting set up. Rivera was forced to burn his final timeout with five seconds left and kick a field goal rather than taking a shot at the end zone.
Then, with the outcome already decided, Haskins led Washington on a 19-play, nine-minute drive that reached the Baltimore 10. After a false-start penalty, Haskins took a crushing 18-yard sack.
On fourth down at the 13, Rivera eschewed a field goal and gave Haskins a shot at the end zone. Instead, he threw short to Isaiah Wright, who was tackled at the 8, turning the ball over with nothing to show for the effort.
Said Rivera: "He has to understand at that point, he has to put the ball to get in position to get into the end zone, or put it in the end zone. ... He's gonna have growing pains. We know that. But he also knows he has to perform."
Finding the right balance between aggressiveness and common sense is a task many quarterbacks never master. (Just ask Jay Cutler.) Still, along with his own growth, Haskins' job may get easier if Gibson continues to flourish.
Rivera drafted Gibson in the third round last spring in hopes he could bring to D.C. the versatility Rivera enjoyed with Christian McCaffrey in Carolina. That's a big ask, but Gibson's performance Sunday (four catches for 82 yards, 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground) are reason for optimism.
"I told him today he's had his preseason schedule out of the way," Haskins said "Now, it's time to ball and show who you are. ... He's definitely someone who's versatile. He makes stuff happen for us."
Adding Gibson to second-year receiver Terry McLaurin could give Haskins a tempting young supporting cast on an otherwise undistinguished offense. With a new coordinator in Scott Turner and without top blocker Brandon Scherff, it figured Washington would take time to jell.
Still, as Gibson put it: "I feel like once we put it all together, we'll be something to deal with, for sure. And we're all young; we got time to grow."
No one expected Washington to contend this year, even in arguably the worst division in recent memory. But for a change, the future doesn't look quite so gloomy, even at 1–3.
Said Haskins: "I'm definitely not satisfied, but it's something to build on."
