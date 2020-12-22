STEVE DeSHAZO: Haskins upholds his team's tradition of poor decisions

Kyle Allen, who took over after Haskins was benched four weeks into the season, is out with a broken ankle. Alex Smith, who returned from a gruesome leg injury to guide the team into first place, is rehabbing a calf injury and missed last week’s game.

Smith may be ready to return for Sunday’s potential division-clinching game with Carolina. If not, that leaves Haskins as Rivera’s only real choice, with journeyman Taylor Heinecke and rookie Steven Montez as emergency options.

Haskins likely will have to pass NFL COVID-19 protocols before being allowed to play Sunday. But at least Washington won’t be be in the same dire straits that Denver faced when all four of its quarterbacks were deemed ineligible last month because they were potentially exposed to the coronavirus, and rookie receiver Kendall Hinton had to fill in.

The team announced Tuesday that it has disciplined Haskins, but didn’t go into details. It’s hard to imagine Rivera releasing Haskins now, with two games left and a playoff bid within reach, but it’s also easy to foresee Haskins looking for work on the day after Washington’s season ends. His teammates have every right to be furious, especially if he’s ineligible to play Sunday.