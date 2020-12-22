STEVE DeSHAZO: Haskins upholds his team's tradition of poor decisions

Decisions, decisions. One of the first things we learn is that our choices have consequences.
That lesson apparently still hasn’t made its way to Ashburn, home of the Washington Football Team and two decades’ worth of poor decisions.
On the same day that The Washington Post published an account of the team reaching a $1.6 million settlement with a former female employee who accused team owner Daniel Snyder of sexual misconduct in 2009 came another distressing bit of news.
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. apologized Tuesday for partying without a mask in public after Sunday’s 20–15 loss to Seattle. Since-deleted Instagram photos reportedly showed Haskins socializing with a group of women, in violation of both NFL and D.C. regulations.
Given the context, that choice made Haskins’ poor reads on two first-half interceptions against the Seahawks (or last season’s in-game selfie photo with fans) look trivial. And the events of the past week may make first-year coach Ron Rivera question his decision to join the NFL’s most dysfunctional franchise.
Haskins’ apparent irresponsible actions would be concerning enough in any case for a player who had already lost the confidence of his coach. But the fact that he’s the only healthy quarterback with any experience playing for a team that’s trying to win a division title makes his choices unforgiveable—especially for a team captain.
Kyle Allen, who took over after Haskins was benched four weeks into the season, is out with a broken ankle. Alex Smith, who returned from a gruesome leg injury to guide the team into first place, is rehabbing a calf injury and missed last week’s game.
Smith may be ready to return for Sunday’s potential division-clinching game with Carolina. If not, that leaves Haskins as Rivera’s only real choice, with journeyman Taylor Heinecke and rookie Steven Montez as emergency options.
Haskins likely will have to pass NFL COVID-19 protocols before being allowed to play Sunday. But at least Washington won’t be be in the same dire straits that Denver faced when all four of its quarterbacks were deemed ineligible last month because they were potentially exposed to the coronavirus, and rookie receiver Kendall Hinton had to fill in.
The team announced Tuesday that it has disciplined Haskins, but didn’t go into details. It’s hard to imagine Rivera releasing Haskins now, with two games left and a playoff bid within reach, but it’s also easy to foresee Haskins looking for work on the day after Washington’s season ends. His teammates have every right to be furious, especially if he’s ineligible to play Sunday.
Still, Haskins’ alleged actions aren’t out of character on a franchise that’s been known for poor decisions since Snyder bought the team in 1999.
Outlandish contracts for past-their-prime stars and a coaching carousel are bad enough. But Snyder was already under investigation by the NFL after dozens of former cheerleaders and other former female employees complained of a misogynistic culture that included allegations of secret lewd videos.
Selfish, entitled, chauvinistic behavior is never a good idea, least of all during a pandemic and the Me Too era. Snyder keeps paying lip service to the idea of change, and he’s made several high-profile hires in an attempt to rehab his (and his team’s) image.
But actions speak louder than words. If Haskins costs his team a playoff spot that’s for the taking, he won’t be around much longer. Given the news, it’s worth wondering if his team’s owner will be, either.
