STEVE DeSHAZO: Hokies, Cavaliers are set up to succeed

BEST-LAID PLANS often go out the window, as anyone who had intentions to do anything in 2020 will tell you. With the possible exception of Patrick Mahomes, no one has gotten everything they’ve wanted this year. Survival requires patience, creativity and a fair amount of luck.

In January, absolutely no one thought both Virginia Tech and Virginia would enter October with 1-0 records in football. We’re usually at least one-third of the way through a 12-game season by this point. But there have been more stops and starts than in rush-hour Beltway traffic, and both the Hokies and Cavaliers have managed to shrug off plenty of adversity.

That doesn’t mean that either team’s season can’t be derailed with one bad decision, but the fact that both are still standing and (for at least one more week) unbeaten says something about their mettle.

There have been more surprising results across the nation than the Hokies’ 45-24 domination of N.C. State last Saturday, but given the circumstances, it was impressive nonetheless.