STEVE DeSHAZO: Hokies, Cavaliers are set up to succeed

BEST-LAID PLANS often go out the window, as anyone who had intentions to do anything in 2020 will tell you. With the possible exception of Patrick Mahomes, no one has gotten everything they’ve wanted this year. Survival requires patience, creativity and a fair amount of luck.
In January, absolutely no one thought both Virginia Tech and Virginia would enter October with 1-0 records in football. We’re usually at least one-third of the way through a 12-game season by this point. But there have been more stops and starts than in rush-hour Beltway traffic, and both the Hokies and Cavaliers have managed to shrug off plenty of adversity.
That doesn’t mean that either team’s season can’t be derailed with one bad decision, but the fact that both are still standing and (for at least one more week) unbeaten says something about their mettle.
There have been more surprising results across the nation than the Hokies’ 45-24 domination of N.C. State last Saturday, but given the circumstances, it was impressive nonetheless.
Due to a variety of reasons (presumably most of them COVID-related), Justin Fuente’s team entered the game without 23 players. That list included starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and safety Jermaine Waller, arguably their best defender now that All-America cornerback Caleb Farley opted out of the season.
Also absent were the two full-time coaches most qualified to replace the legendary Bud Foster as defensive coordinator: his nominal successor, Justin Hamilton, and veteran linebackers coach Tracey Claeys.
You wouldn’t have know it after the Hokies rolled up 495 yards behind backup quarterbacks Braxton Burmeister and Quincy Patterson II. And 29-year-old King George County native Ryan Smith improved his burgeoning reputation with an effective impromptu defensive game plan that would have made Foster proud.
Assuming the Hokies can get healthy, their schedule plays to their favor. They visit 0-3 Duke this Saturday, and aside from next week’s duel with North Carolina, they have time to get back to close to full strength before facing what looks like the Atlantic Coast Conference’s upper echelon of teams (Miami, Pittsburgh and Clemson) after Halloween.
Virginia doesn’t have that luxury, not with a trip to top-ranked Clemson this Saturday. The rebuilding Cavaliers learned just how far they have to go in their 62-17 loss to the Tigers in last season’s ACC championship game.
Bronco Mendenhall, like most coaches, isn’t into moral victories. Still, a closer contest this time would represent progress. And as we discussed here last weekend, Mendenhall has begun building an infrastructure (a veteran offensive line, a solid defense and a decent running-back tandem) that should keep the Cavaliers competitive if they can stay healthy. If 6-foot-7 freshman receiver Lavel Davis is as good as he looked in his college debut, all the better.
Virginia’s X factor is redshirt quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who was predictably inconsistent in his debut against Duke last week as he replaced the dynamic Bryce Perkins.
It was typical hyperbolic coach speak for Clemson’s Dabo Swinney to compare Armstrong to Hall of Famer Steve Young, probably because both are left-handed. Armstrong does have a physique and skill set that could make him a poor man’s version of Taysom Hill, who starred for Mendenhall at BYU before become an all-purpose threat for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
Besides Saturday’s trip to Death Valley, the Cavaliers have to face Miami, North Carolina and Louisville in a tough three-week stretch starting Oct. 24. But if they can stay healthy--a caveat for every team on every level this year--they look capable of staying competitive all fall. If so, their rescheduled game against the Hokies on Dec. 12 could have more than just the Commonwealth Cup and bragging rights at stake.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!