STEVE DeSHAZO: Houston-Carson making an impact for first-place Bears

Sunday evening, Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks tweeted that Houston–Carson is “one of the most disciplined players I’ve ever seen.” Former teammate Adrian Amos, who’s now with the Packers, retweeted Hicks and added: “Happy for my boy. Nobody works harder.”

Houston–Carson called his first professional interception “surreal.”

“When it was in the air, I was just thinking, ‘Catch the ball, just catch it,’ “ he said. “Afterwards, it just felt like a movie, kind of; things slow down and it was just surreal. It was nice that we knew all we had to do was take three knees and I’d get to celebrate with my teammates.”

After such a milestone, most NFL players keep the ball to place on a mantle. Houston–Carson said he plans to send it to his childhood friend, Sean Campbell, whose mother Sherry died over the weekend. “He was like a brother to me, and she was like a mother to me,” he said.

Bush has been limited in practice this week, which means Houston–Carson could continue to see more defensive action on Monday night, when the Bears visit the Los Angeles Rams. His recent success hasn’t changed his approach, though.