STEVE DeSHAZO: In College Football Playoff race, big conferences hold all the cards

YOU’RE short on rent money, and at the weekly neighborhood poker game, you draw two aces on the night’s biggest pot. You’re not about to turn them in and ask for different cards, are you?

Of course not. Neither is the Atlantic Coast Conference, which holds the best hand for the upcoming College Football Playoff. The ACC has a realistic chance of getting two members (at least for this strangest of years) into the lucrative four-team playoff, and darned if retiring commissioner John Swofford was going to do anything to wreck those plans.

That’s why the ACC gave last weekend off to Clemson and Notre Dame, who are set for a high-stakes rematch in Saturday afternoon’s conference championship game in Charlotte. In a year of massive, unexpected financial losses, there’s no sense risking an upset that could cost the league a shot at half the spots in the four-team playoff and letting some upstart like Cincinnati steal a berth.

The ACC’s perfectly legal but fishy power play--along with a similar one by the Big Ten--demonstrates precisely why big-time college football desperately needs a commissioner of its own.