STEVE DeSHAZO: In College Football Playoff race, big conferences hold all the cards

YOU’RE short on rent money, and at the weekly neighborhood poker game, you draw two aces on the night’s biggest pot. You’re not about to turn them in and ask for different cards, are you?
Of course not. Neither is the Atlantic Coast Conference, which holds the best hand for the upcoming College Football Playoff. The ACC has a realistic chance of getting two members (at least for this strangest of years) into the lucrative four-team playoff, and darned if retiring commissioner John Swofford was going to do anything to wreck those plans.
That’s why the ACC gave last weekend off to Clemson and Notre Dame, who are set for a high-stakes rematch in Saturday afternoon’s conference championship game in Charlotte. In a year of massive, unexpected financial losses, there’s no sense risking an upset that could cost the league a shot at half the spots in the four-team playoff and letting some upstart like Cincinnati steal a berth.
The ACC’s perfectly legal but fishy power play--along with a similar one by the Big Ten--demonstrates precisely why big-time college football desperately needs a commissioner of its own.
If you haven’t been following closely, Clemson and Notre Dame (normally an associate member who’s crashing on the ACC’s futon this year because of COVID-19 scheduling issues) have been in the College Football Playoff’s top four each week. The Irish are 10-0, the Tigers 9-1, with their only loss a memorable 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame in November, played without Heisman Trophy contender Trevor Lawrence.
If Clemson wins Saturday’s rematch, there’s a good chance both teams will get playoff spots--each worth a reported $6 million last season. A second loss would likely (but not definitively) eliminate the Tigers from consideration.
So when the ACC--which, like all conferences, has been juggling its schedule almost weekly during the pandemic--decided to give both Clemson and Notre Dame last weekend off rather than having them play makeup games and risk costly losses, it didn’t sit well elsewhere.
Southeastern Conference commissioner, who’d love to see fifth-rated Texas A&M (7-1) join No. 1 Alabama in the playoff, was the most vocal critic. American Athletic Conference commissioner Michael Aresco complained that “the deck is stacked” against teams like No. 9 Cincinnati (8-0), which has lagged behind two-loss teams from bigger leagues in the ratings.
Predictably, Swofford said the griping “rings kind of hollow.” And until conferences have to answer to a higher authority, he’s right.
It’s not as if this is the first time the ACC has pulled strings; in 2004, after expansion that Swofford controlled, the ACC placed Miami and Florida State (then powerhouses) in separate divisions, envisioning a lucrative yearly title-game matchup in a packed stadium in Tampa. (It never happened.)
While all this was going on, the Big Ten waived its minimum six-game requirement to allow third-rated Ohio State (5-0) into Saturday’s conference final. The Buckeyes (and several opponents) endured numerous coronavirus shutdowns this season, limiting the chances for a team that’s clearly among the nation’s best on paper to prove it on turf.
If, as expected, the Buckeyes beat Northwestern on Saturday, they’ll be far more likely to earn a spot in the playoff than they would without a conference banner to their credit.
None of this shenanigans breaks any existing rules or norms. But it does reinforce the need for big-time college football (and basketball, for that matter) to appoint a commissioner--or at least a commission--to oversee its activities and ensure a team’s resume is rewarded over reputation or ratings potential.
Expanding the playoff to eight teams (each Power Five champion, two wild-cards and at least one representative from the so-called “Group of Five”) would be a good start. So would consistent rules about scheduling and minimum games played, even in a pandemic.
Until then, it’s frontier justice. And don’t be surprised when the powers that be keep pulling aces out of their sleeves.
