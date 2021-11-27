STEVE DESHAZO: In game that required defense and desire, Hokies had it all

“It clearly wasn’t the same as the first half where it was pretty much moving the ball at will,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “And then you have three points in the second half, it’s not enough to win.”

What was the difference? A sprained ankle that kept Armstrong out for most of a series didn’t help Virginia’s cause, but it didn’t explain everything.

“Our kids just tightened their chin straps,” said Price, a former standout defensive lineman who’s holding the seat warm for Tech’s next coach after Justin Fuente was fired two weeks ago. “There were no different calls. The defense just played a little harder than they did in the first half.

“We told them, there was no magical call that was going to win the game. It was four quarters of grit. That’s what this program is about, and they did it.”

The Cavaliers (6–6) imploded, as they have done often, with a roughing-the-punter penalty on fourth and 22 that gifted Tech (6–6) a first-half field goals and a couple of questionable coaching decisions. But as two flawed teams threw every punch they had at each other, it was the Hokies’ defense that made the difference.