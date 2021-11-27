STEVE DESHAZO: In game that required defense and desire, Hokies had it all

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Despite playbooks that are thicker than War and Peace and round-the-clock TV analysis, football doesn’t have to be a complicated game.
Virginia Tech has possession of the Commonwealth Cup for the 17th time in 18 seasons not because the Hokies out-thought Virginia (although the Cavaliers can be accused of multiple brain freezes Saturday afternoon).
No, just ask J.C. Price—Tech’s interim coach who has taken part in more of these rivalry games than nearly anyone in Scott Stadium Saturday—why the Hokies survived with a bizarre 29–24 victory that made them bowl eligible.
“We just wanted it more than they did,” he said.
Hard to argue with that—or with the fact that the Hokies did what they do best better than the one thing the Cavaliers do well.
Virginia’s calling card is an passing offense that puts up video-game numbers. Even sitting out a game, Brennan Armstrong has obliterated every significant school record, with a deeper fleet of talented targets than many NFL teams.
And he didn’t embarrass himself Saturday with 400 yards passing (the most in the history of this rivalry) and a touchdown pass—plus two rushing.
But when it mattered, the Hokies had his number. The Cavaliers, who entered the game averaging 35.5 points per game, managed just three in the second half—and none on their final five possessions.
“It clearly wasn’t the same as the first half where it was pretty much moving the ball at will,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “And then you have three points in the second half, it’s not enough to win.”
What was the difference? A sprained ankle that kept Armstrong out for most of a series didn’t help Virginia’s cause, but it didn’t explain everything.
“Our kids just tightened their chin straps,” said Price, a former standout defensive lineman who’s holding the seat warm for Tech’s next coach after Justin Fuente was fired two weeks ago. “There were no different calls. The defense just played a little harder than they did in the first half.
“We told them, there was no magical call that was going to win the game. It was four quarters of grit. That’s what this program is about, and they did it.”
The Cavaliers (6–6) imploded, as they have done often, with a roughing-the-punter penalty on fourth and 22 that gifted Tech (6–6) a first-half field goals and a couple of questionable coaching decisions. But as two flawed teams threw every punch they had at each other, it was the Hokies’ defense that made the difference.
There was no bigger play than nose tackle Jordan Williams’ sack of Armstrong late in the fourth quarter than resulted in a fumble and a safety, meaning the Cavaliers needed a touchdown on their final drive.
That march covered 50 yards but ended with a fourth-down, end zone incompletion in the final seconds. On the previous play, Virginia tried a throwback lateral to left tackle Bobby Haskins. A confident offense doesn’t rely on a trick play call in such a critical situation.
Tech’s stinginess didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. The Hokies ranked second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in pass defense entering the game and shut down North Carolina’s explosive attack in their opener.
But Pittsburgh, Miami and Syracuse moved the ball freely against the Hokies. Something was different Saturday. Even in the first half, the Hokies denied Virginia’s receivers a catch longer than 28 yards.
“It was the same game plan in both halves,” Price said. “The defensive line did a better job in the second half. It was four guys kind of rushing as one, not giving [Armstrong] lanes to escape.”
They say the best defense is a good offense. (Virginia sure does, because the Cavaliers’ defense is porous.) And the Hokies’ defenders got a boost from their offensive teammates, who churned out 320 yards on the ground, including 169 from Raheem Blackshear and 115 from quarterback Braxton Burmeister.
Tech also wisely milked the play clock in the second half, shortening the game and keeping the ball out of Armstrong’s hands.
“They’re gonna throw it, and we’re gonna run it,” Price said. “We wanted to see whose philosophy would win the game.”
That ended the way it usually does—with the Commonwealth Cup headed back to Blacksburg, where it gets its mail forwarded.
