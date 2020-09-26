STEVE DESHAZO: In 'surreal' opening win, Cavaliers show poise—and room to grow

(To be fair, Virginia Tech seemed to do just fine in its opener despite the absence of 23 players and two coaches, so quantity isn’t everything. Still, a team like the Cavaliers that’s short on star power needs as many contributors as it can get.)

So when Virginia’s defense shrugged off Tavares Kelly’s fumbled kickoff to hold Duke to a field goal, and when the Cavaliers wore down the Blue Devils and outscored them 21–0 in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t exactly shocking to the home sideline.

“There were going to be some first-game jitters,” senior linebacker Zane Zandier said. “Mistakes are going to happen. But everybody stayed the course.”

Mendenhall thinks there’s a correlation between the discipline his team has shown in staying COVID-free and its resilience on the field Saturday.

“We have a saying in our program: ‘How you do one thing is how you do everything,’ “ Mendenhall said. “I promised them it would [carry over to the field]. I’m so glad it worked, because my credibility is at stake.”

Besides poise, the Cavaliers have a few other assets that could propel them to a better finish than the ninth-place media prediction.