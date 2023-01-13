STEVE DeSHAZO: In uncertain times, Commanders need clarity

Uncertainty may as well be part of the Washington Commanders’ official name, given the tumult that has engulfed this dysfunctional franchise for the past three decades.

Rarely have things been this nebulous, though, with questions looming about ownership, quarterback and offensive coordinator. Everything is essentially in limbo until Daniel Snyder decides (or is forced) to sell the once-proud team he has turned into a punch line.

Still, the NFL’s clock never stops ticking, and if Ron Rivera and company aren’t making contingency plans now, they’re falling even further behind.

As usual, quarterback has to be their No. 1 priority after Carson Wentz joined a litany of failed experiments. There are multiple options between free agency, trades, the draft and internal candidates Sam Howell and Taylor Heinicke, but none is anywhere near a sure thing.

Holding the 16th pick, Washington is in no position to draft one of the top college prospects — unless Rivera is enamored with Anthony Richardson, whose production at Florida never matched his physical potential.

Tom Brady headlines the free agent class. But even with inviting targets like Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, would Brady want to sign on to such uncertainty in the (presumed) twilight of his career? It seems highly unlikely, especially with more appealing options like Miami, Las Vegas or possibly the Rams.

Geno Smith and Jimmy Garropolo will also be available, but, like Brady, neither will cheap. That’s a concern for a team that currently has just $11.5 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac. (That number will rise significantly after Wentz’s expected release, but the Commanders also want to keep impending free agent defensive tackle Daron Payne, and that will eat up most if not all of Wentz’s figure.)

Derek Carr, last seen being benched by the Raiders, is another option. But he’s under contract, and the Commanders don’t have a lot of trade capital after dealing third-round picks in 2022 and ‘23 for Wentz. Plus, Carr has put up big numbers with little playoff success in Vegas (similar to Kirk Cousins’ tenure in D.C.).

Heinicke is beloved by his teammates and says he wants to stay. But his limitations are apparent, and Howell’s sample size is miniscule. Holding to the status quo would be risky for Rivera, who will be under enormous pressure to win in his fourth season, regardless of who signs his checks.

One interesting (and affordable) free-agent possibility might be Daniel Jones, whose fifth-year option was declined by the rival Giants. The Commanders have struggled to stop Jones’ running and passing for the past two years, so if you can’t beat ‘em, sign ‘em?

Of course, much depends on who will be calling the plays in 2023, now that Scott Turner has been pink-slipped. Turner, like his father Norv, seemed to be a better play designer than a play-caller, often abandoning what was working and ignoring key personnel like running back Brian Robinson at inopportune times.

Finding an offensive coordinator who agrees with Rivera’s run-first philosophy may be even trickier than finding a quarterback to operate it. Rivera is about as old-school as they come, and he’s expressed a desire for a 2:1 run-to-pass ratio.

That has elicited ridicule from some skeptics, who point out that 11 of the NFL’s top 13 passing teams made the current playoffs. But that conservative game plan was the blueprint for the Commanders’ midseason surge into playoff contention. With a talented defense and an offensive line that’s much better suited to bulldozing than pass protection, it seems foolish (and financially impossible) to completely overhaul the offense.

The best guess here is that, with his job on the line, Rivera will turn to an experienced offensive coordinator along the lines of Frank Reich. His quarterback choices may be limited by money and perception, so he may have to bring in a lower-profile veteran like Jacoby Brissett or Andy Dalton to compete with Howell — and possibly Heinicke, whose options around the league also seem limited.

It doesn’t bode well in a division that saw the other three teams make the playoffs. A change in ownership would be a great first step, but there don’t seem to be any easy answers.