STEVE DeSHAZO: In winning with interim coach, Hokies exposed Cavaliers' staff issues

There’s no sugar-coating it: the Cavaliers were as bad defensively as they were good in the offensive passing game.

They allowed 31.8 points per game during the regular season. Factor out shutouts of William & Mary and Duke, and that number rises to 38.2, a figure Virginia has exceeded only twice since 1946.

The Cavaliers ranked dead last in the Atlantic Coast Conference against the run at 226 yards per game. They allowed the Hokies 320 yards on the ground, including runs of 71 and 50 yards, as well as an untouched 20-yard touchdown run by Raheem Blackshear.

“You’ve got to be more consistent to play assignment-sound football when it comes to these kinds of games,” Mendenhall said. “We were inconsistent.”

Actually, the Cavaliers were consistently porous. Their three-man front got pushed around all season, and the lack of a pass rush exposed a secondary that lacked speed—and even worse, often took poor angles to the ball. That suggests coaching deficiencies.

Mendenhall brought most of his staff with him from BYU when he arrived in 2016, including co-defensive coordinators Nick Howell and Kelly Poppinga. Their relationship is as much familial as professional, which could complicate hard, honest assessments.