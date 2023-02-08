Now that LeBron James has become the NBA’s career scoring leader, let the inevitable but ultimately futile debates begin about who’s the greatest of all time.

Comparing players from different eras and different positions rarely brings a consensus. Rules changes, expansion and (in some sports) the exclusion of complete groups of athletes complicates any rational GOAT discussion.

Let’s stipulate that James belongs on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore, and not just because of his 38,390 points — a mark that will continue to increase and may not be broken in our lifetimes. He also ranks fourth in career assists (10,354) and ninth in steals (2,179), remarkable numbers for someone who could be playing tight end in the NFL.

His skill set is unique, especially for someone of his size. And among his greatest accomplishments has been navigating the outsized expectations that have followed him since his teen years. Imagine being anointed “King James” at age 16 and having to live up to that hype in an age of relentless social media. Among current athletes, only Bryce Harper can truly relate.

You can find a couple of reasons to critique James — his nationally televised “Decision” to announce his move to Miami was regrettable, and his failure to criticize China’s human-rights violations came off as a bit greedy. But he’s largely comported himself with poise on and off the court, and he’s usually been as happy to pass as to shoot.

With all that said, he’s won four NBA championships, the same number as Will Perdue and Steve Kerr. Clearly, he deserves more of the credit for his rings than those two, but winning is one of the top criteria for these types of discussions, whether they’re held in barrooms, besides the water cooler or on message boards. He’s also lost six finals.

Bill Russell was 11–1 in the NBA Finals in his 13-year career. Michael Jordan was 6–0, frustrating hall of famers like Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton. Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, the man James displaced at the top of the scoring list, won six titles. Robert Horry, who won’t make the hall of fame, won seven.

James also plays in an era that encourages scoring. Thanks to the 3-point shooting explosion — which James has taken full advantage of — even losing teams rarely get held below 100 points anymore. James is averaging 30.2 points per game at age 38, a remarkable accomplishment. He’s one of nine players averaging 30 and one of a record 45 scoring at least 20 per game.

Compare that to Jordan’s era, when team scores sometimes didn’t get into the 80s thanks to a relaxed attitude toward whistle-blowing. While James is among the best at drawing fouls (even when they may not be merited), the Detroit Pistons came up with their own physical set of “Jordan Rules” to prevent him from scoring.

That’s another way of measuring a player’s impact: how did he change the game?

Abdul–Jabbar invented the sky hook that he shot with either hand, arguably the most effective move in the game’s history. Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a game and averaged 50 in a season, forcing the league to widen the lane so that he couldn’t camp out there.

James clearly has left his mark on the NBA, but not to that extent. He belongs on this man’s all-time NBA starting five as small forward, along with Abdul–Jabbar at center (in a close nod over Russell), Tim Duncan at power forward, Jordan at shooting guard and Magic Johnson at the point.

Your results may vary, and that’s fine. Debate helps fuel sports’ popularity.

It’s perhaps fitting that James broke the record just a week after Tom Brady retired (presumably for good, this time). We can also have the football GOAT debate, although Jim Brown, Jerry Rice and Lawrence Taylor would like a word.