STEVE DeSHAZO: Lord, I wasn't born a gambling man

Smoking isn’t a crime, but it’s demonstrably bad for your health. The same could be said for sports gambling, which is now legal in Virginia as of last week and, just like cigarettes, can raise your blood pressure--and perhaps deplete your bank account.

This isn’t a sermon, just a bit of friendly advice that you can take or leave. Just remember that famous old saying about casinos: They don’t build themselves.

So if you want to gamble—if it enhances your enjoyment of games, fights and races—have at it. Just remember to limit your investment to what you can afford to lose.

Just in time for Sunday’s Super Bowl, FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, and BetRivers sportsbooks are up and running in the commonwealth. Users cannot bet on in-state college games (for logical reasons), but most other contests are fair game.

For the Super Bowl, among hundreds of other options, you can bet on who wins the game or the coin toss; the order of commercials shown; and whether groundbreaking female official Sarah Thomas wears her hear in a pony tail or under her cap. No lie: There’s even a bet as to which head coach’s nostrils will be visible first under his mask.