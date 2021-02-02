STEVE DeSHAZO: Lord, I wasn't born a gambling man

Smoking isn’t a crime, but it’s demonstrably bad for your health. The same could be said for sports gambling, which is now legal in Virginia as of last week and, just like cigarettes, can raise your blood pressure--and perhaps deplete your bank account.
This isn’t a sermon, just a bit of friendly advice that you can take or leave. Just remember that famous old saying about casinos: They don’t build themselves.
So if you want to gamble—if it enhances your enjoyment of games, fights and races—have at it. Just remember to limit your investment to what you can afford to lose.
Just in time for Sunday’s Super Bowl, FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, and BetRivers sportsbooks are up and running in the commonwealth. Users cannot bet on in-state college games (for logical reasons), but most other contests are fair game.
For the Super Bowl, among hundreds of other options, you can bet on who wins the game or the coin toss; the order of commercials shown; and whether groundbreaking female official Sarah Thomas wears her hear in a pony tail or under her cap. No lie: There’s even a bet as to which head coach’s nostrils will be visible first under his mask.
No, we don’t have a gambling problem.
With demand rising, pro leagues finally on board and pandemic-related budget shortfalls everywhere, it’s not surprising that Virginia lawmakers finally approved sports gambling last month. Jess Feil, senior director of government relations at the American Gaming Association, told Washingtonian magazine that Americans wagered $21 billion on sports in 2020, a 62 percent increase over 2019. Fans stuck at home, she said, are “using sports betting as a way to engage with sports.”
She’s right. And I have plenty of friends who wouldn’t bother to watch a game if they didn’t have a financial interest. They don’t mind losing a little cash if they enjoyed doing it.
I’m exactly the opposite.
Maybe it’s 35 years in a job that requires professional objectivity, but I have little to no interest in gambling. I don’t play the lottery or fantasy sports; I even stopped filling out an NCAA tournament bracket several years ago because, in an odd twist, I enjoy watching the games more if I don’t really care who wins.
How far do I take it? When I’m covering a game at any level, I actively try not to wear so much as socks that match the color of either team’s uniform, just so no one can accuse me of playing favorites. (Trust me, I’ve gotten nasty letters and emails in three and a half decades in this job.) My closet is full of khakis and charcoal sweaters.
I like to think I know a thing or two about sports. You might think that If I were any good at my job—insert your own joke here—I would embrace sports gambling in the way an inside trader flocks to the stock market.
But have you read this column over the years?
Sure, I get my share of predictions right from time to time and show a glimmer of insight. But in print, I forecast Duke to beat UNLV in the 1990 NCAA championship game. (Final: Rebels, 103—73). I ventured a guess that the Colorado Rockies would conquer Boston in the 2007 World Series, which ended in a four-game Red Sox sweep.
And I repeatedly picked against Michael Jordan and Tom Brady in championship games, including the Super Bowl two short years ago.
That’s why I’m not a betting man.
You can be one if you’d like. A select few people profit off gambling. But since I don’t have a “Rain Man”-like savant brother—or a consistent track record—I always figured I’d get ahead in life through hard work, my male-model good looks and my sense of humor. Or marrying into money.
Hmm, maybe just one quick peek at FanDuel.
