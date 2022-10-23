Steve DeShazo: McLaurin shows contract was worth it with big game for Commanders

LANDOVER, Md.—Among the notable alumni who returned for the Washington Commanders’ homecoming weekend were inarguably the three best receivers ever to play for the team at any one time.

Hall of famer Art Monk joined Ricky Sanders and Gary Clark to comprise the “Fun Bunch,” helping the franchise win three Super Bowls in a 10-year span, catching more than 1,800 passes among them.

Their tenure together ended nearly three decades ago, and things haven’t been much fun in D.C. since. But there’s a definite glimmer of hope in their clear successor.

Terry McLaurin wasn’t the only reason the Commanders handed Aaron Rodgers and the struggling Green Bay Packers their third straight defeat Sunday, 23–21.

Taylor Heinicke rebounded from a nightmarish start; Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson helped Washington keep the ball out of Rodgers’ hands for 37 minutes; an improving defense pressured him when he had it; and Tress Way deserved a game ball for his punting.

But the Commanders probably would be 2–5 and fading from the playoff picture instead of 3–4 if not for McLaurin.

“They pay that guy a lot of money, right?” Heinicke asked rhetorically, a smile gracing his lips. “Let’s give him a chance.”

That’s what Heinicke and offensive coordinator Scott Turner did twice in the final three minutes Sunday.

First, Turner eschewed an expected run and called for a sideline throw to McLaurin, who not only extended to catch the ball but wisely stayed inbounds to force the Packers to burn a timeout.

Then, on a key third-and-9 play with 2:13 remaining, McLaurin outwilled Green Bay safety Robert Ford for the ball, breaking back on it for a 12-yard reception that essentially sealed the win.

“Those are the kinds of moments Terry can make,” coach Ron Rivera said. “We’ve got to be willing to take those shots.”

For several reasons, the Commanders haven’t done so nearly enough

McLaurin entered Sunday with just one touchdown catch all season. He and new starter Carson Wentz still haven’t developed the kind of chemistry he and Heinicke had in 2021, his second straight 1,000-yard season.

Also, opposing defenses are well aware of McLaurin’s abilities, which earned him a three-year, $68 million contract extension in July. He sees plenty of double coverage and rolling zones, so getting him the ball isn’t as easy as it may seem.

It takes planning, preparation and desire—qualities McLaurin has in spades.

“I want those moments,” he said. “I don’t think they just happen. You have to put the work in, you’ve got to earn the respect from your teammates, and you’ve got to go out there and make the play.”

Those late heroics came after McLaurin hauled in a picture-perfect 37-yard touchdown reception from Heinicke early in the third quarter to give the Commanders the lead for good at 17–14.

It came after Heinicke had already thrown a pick-six and was rescued from a scoop-and-score lost fumble only because Packers cornerback Eric Stokes was penalized for grabbing McLaurin on a double move.

“(Heinicke) almost walked it to me,” McLaurin said of the TD connection. “… I think we were off to the races after that.”

McLaurin seems more comfortable teaming with Heinicke than Wentz, who will miss at least four games with a broken finger. It also helps his cause when the Commanders can run as well as they did Sunday (166 yards), and that Curtis Samuel is healthy enough to give defenses a second receiver to worry about.

But when the game is on the line, star players need to be stars.

“We knew we were going to be put in situation to have to make plays,” McLaurin said of Heinicke. “ … For him to have the trust in me to put the ball around me, that’s all I’ve ever wanted as a receiver.

“I’m very fortunate to be in a situation where all my teammates come up to me on the sideline and say, ’17 (his number), you’re the guy to make the play.’ “

A big part of Washington’s issues over the past 30 years has been a lack of a go-to guy at crunch time.

Few expected McLaurin to be that guy when Washington stole him in the third round of the 2019 draft. But through hard work and maturity, he’s become a team leader—and potentially a guy who someday may be mentioned in the same breath as Monk.