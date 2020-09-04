STEVE DeSHAZO: Most local NFL players seem secure on cutdown day

NERVES WILL BE heightened in NFL training camps on Saturday, and not just because of the coronavirus that has sacked all sense of normalcy in sports.
Saturday is cutdown day, when roughly 800 players will get pink slips and shattered hopes as teams reduce their rosters from 80 to 53 players. (Many will get a reprieve as teams establish practice squads, which have been expanded from 10 players to 16 this year.)
Still, that’s a lot of activity, five days prior to the scheduled opening game between Houston and Kansas City, and barely a week before the rest of the squads kick off. It’s been especially tough on young, undrafted players, who haven’t gotten to show their stuff in preseason games that were canceled due to the pandemic.
The good news for the handful of local players in NFL camps is that most of their roster spots seem secure. The notable exception is Colonial Forge High School graduate Gary Jennings, whose chance of making the Miami Dolphins’ active roster looks shaky.
Jennings was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2019 draft after a stellar receiving career at West Virginia and made their opening-day roster, but was never active for a game due to a nagging hamstring injury. Seattle waived him at midseason after claiming veteran Josh Gordon. The Dolphins quickly claimed Jennings, but he hurt his shoulder in his first game for them and ended up on the injured reserve list.
He spent the entire virtual offseason and training camp with the Dolphins, but isn’t expected to make an active roster that features DeVante Parker and Preston Williams as starting receivers and former Virginia Tech standout Isaiah Ford as a backup. He would be a strong candidate to make a practice squad—if not in Miami, then possibly somewhere else.
The other local players currently in NFL camps seem more to have more job security.
The Carolina Panthers figure to have two local representatives: kicker Joey Slye (North Stafford) and rookie defensive end Yetur Gross–Matos (Chancellor).
Slye was solid if not spectacular in his first pro season in 2019, making 25 of 32 field goal attempts (including an NFL-high eight of 11 from 50 yards or more). He had competition in camp from first-year pro Kaare Vedvik, but appears to have held his position.
Gross–Matos is pushing for a starting job after being drafted in the second round out of Penn State.
In Chicago, Massaponax graduate DeAndre Houston–Carson seems likely to make the Bears’ roster for a fifth season, thanks largely to his special-teams acumen. He’s also a solid backup safety and is carving out a role similar to the one current James Monroe head coach George Coghill used to win two Super Bowl rings in Denver.
Speaking of the Broncos, they seem likely to keep Mountain View graduate DaeSean Hamilton on their roster as a receiver for a third straight year. He’s caught 58 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns as a backup in his first two seasons, but probably will have to increase those numbers to justify his roster spot moving forward.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!