STEVE DeSHAZO: Most local NFL players seem secure on cutdown day

NERVES WILL BE heightened in NFL training camps on Saturday, and not just because of the coronavirus that has sacked all sense of normalcy in sports.

Saturday is cutdown day, when roughly 800 players will get pink slips and shattered hopes as teams reduce their rosters from 80 to 53 players. (Many will get a reprieve as teams establish practice squads, which have been expanded from 10 players to 16 this year.)

Still, that’s a lot of activity, five days prior to the scheduled opening game between Houston and Kansas City, and barely a week before the rest of the squads kick off. It’s been especially tough on young, undrafted players, who haven’t gotten to show their stuff in preseason games that were canceled due to the pandemic.

The good news for the handful of local players in NFL camps is that most of their roster spots seem secure. The notable exception is Colonial Forge High School graduate Gary Jennings, whose chance of making the Miami Dolphins’ active roster looks shaky.