WASHINGTON — About 40 miles south of Pimlico Raceway, and 24 hours before Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, another competition of some interest began.

This one will take months to decide rather than two-plus minutes. And although there’s a long way to go, the Washington Mystics want everyone to know the 2023 WNBA season won’t be just a two-horse race.

“Y’all can keep sleeping,” guard Natasha Cloud said after the Mystics dominated the New York Liberty 80–64 in Friday night’s season opener, addressing anyone who may have underestimated the 2019 WNBA champions.

“We’re confident in what we have in this locker room. And you can continue to talk about the superhero teams. But we know who we are, and we know what we bring every single night.”

Nearly everyone who follows the WNBA expects to see the Liberty and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces meet in this year’s finals, especially after each team added a former MVP to its already strong roster. New York lured Breanna Stewart closer to home, and the Aces bolstered their lineup with veteran Candace Parker.

Those predictions may well pan out over the next several months, but the Mystics figure to have something to say about that. They certainly made a strong opening statement by throttling a Liberty team that seems to be figuring out how to integrate Stewart’s multifaceted game into its system.

“We just have so many different pieces that we can get going at any time,” said forward Elena Della Donne. “And defensively, if we show up, we can be in any game.”

Defense has been the Mystics’ trademark for the past several seasons, and it was on full display Friday. They held the Liberty to 34-percent shooting, and Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin set the tone by violently spiking Sabrina Ionescu’s layup attempt out of bounds in the game’s first five minutes.

Della Donne also blocked one of Stewart’s shots, part of a night in which she decisively won her individual battle of former MVPs. Delle Donne outscored Stewart 13–12, but she hit 5 of 9 shots from the field compared to her rival’s 3-for-10 night and finished with a plus-12 rating compared to Stewart’s minus-11.

The Mystics were also active in free agency during the offseason, and it showed. Guard Brittney Sikes, signed away from the L.A. Sparks, finished with nine points and five of Washington’s 13 steals.

Said Delle Donne: “I’m so glad we don’t have to play against her anymore. She’s such a pain.”

And Kristi Toliver, who won a national title at Maryland and was part of the Mystics’ 2019 championship team, also came home. At 36, she’s essentially a player–coach — she’s on Jason Kidd’s staff with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks — but also contributed 10 points in 12 minutes.

“I love me some Panda,” said Cloud, invoking Tolliver’s nickname. “... Panda’s just a gamer. It’s so good to have her home where she belongs.”

On the surface, the biggest difference between these Mystics and last year’s edition that fell to Stewart’s Seattle Storm in the first round of the playoffs is on the bench. Eric Thibault took over as head coach from his father Mike, who’s now the team’s general manager and sat proudly courtside Friday night.

But the elder Thibault had been grooming his son to take over for the past several years, allowing him to run practices. So continuity is not an issue.

“I looked up one time,” Eric Thibault said, “and (Mike) was yelling, and I was yelling the same thing.”

No one expects the Mystics’ quest for a second title in five years to be easy. Stewart likely will find a way to mesh with Ionescu and center Jonquel Jones, herself a former MVP. And with Parker joining two-time MVP A’ja Wilson in Vegas, the Aces still look like the team to beat.

But the Mystics have as much depth, experience and balance (four players scored between 10 and 14 points Friday) as it’s ever had. That, plus their stingy nature on the other end of the floor, should make them dangerous.

“We’re not gonna be perfect,” Cloud said, “but we’re gonna be damn sure close to it. So I’m excited, and y’all keep sleeping on us.”